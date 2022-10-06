Stellar Stage Lighting Designers Join the Jury Panel of the LIT Lighting Design Awards
The LIT Lighting Design Awards is honored to announce the entertainment lighting industry leading designers who will join the Jury board members. Highly respected by their peers in the industry, the judges are tasked with recognizing creativity and innovation in the fields of “stage and concert lighting,” Live Art and Theater lighting.
Baar, Switzerland, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the 6th consecutive year, the LIT Lighting Design Awards is honoring the efforts of the talented international lighting product designers and lighting implementers. With a fast-growing interest, and increase of projects submitted from the “Entertainment lighting” industry, LIT has invited new jury members to join the LIT Lighting Design Awards. Their technical knowledge, extensive experience, eye for detail and creative minds will be key to recognizing the professional designers pushing boundaries and identifying emerging talents, who are bringing new ideas to the entertainment lighting industry.
The LIT Awards is honored to welcome four new judges, each and everyone is an international respected Lighting and Production designer; some of the most accomplished leaders in the Entertainment Lighting industry: LeRoy Bennett, Roland Greil, Peter Morse, Charles B. “Cosmo” Wilson.
With decades of experience creating some of the biggest concert productions, LeRoy Bennett is a lighting and stage director who began his career designing stage productions for Prince. The success of Prince’s “Dirty Mind” tour led to a 14-year collaborative relationship and established LeRoy as the vanguard of his field. Living in Los Angeles, LeRoy Bennett is recognized worldwide as one of the most iconic innovators in cutting-edge production, lighting, and stage design. His resume boasts superstars from every music genre including Ariana Grande, The Who, The Game Awards, Queen, Madonna, David Bowie, Maroon 5, Lenny Kravitz, and Faith Hill/Tim McGraw.
Roland Greil has worked with a number of the most significant artists in the entertainment industry, including; Adele, Phil Collins and the Rolling Stones, for whom he has collaborated with Woodroffe Bassett Design (WBD). Most recently Roland has been responsible for the co-lighting design of the current Rammstein stadium tour and Genesis’s “Last Domino” tour, also with WBD. Roland’s work is characterized by a professional, radically creative and innovative way of thinking. His experiences will be a tremendous asset to the jury panel.
Peter Morse’s career spans more than 45 years in the entertainment industry, Peter is an Emmy Award-winning lighting designer that has worked with many of the world’s top artists, including: Michael Jackson, Madonna, Barbara Streisand, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Andrea Bocelli, The Eagles, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Bette Midler, and many others. Peter has lent his illuminating talents to numerous productions and has always appreciated the expression of design as a sampling of art and culture.
Cosmo Wilson is a concert lighting designer and director. His illustrious career has found him having worked with more than 40 bands from; AC/DC, Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Blondie, Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath to Judas Priest and the Scorpions. Cosmo received a Parnelli Award for “Lighting Director of the Year 2015,” a Tour Link Top Dog Award for “Lighting Director of the Year” for AC/DC in 2016 and Aerosmith in 2017, and the Live Production Summit Pinnacle Awards for both “Lighting Director of the Year” and “Lighting Designer of the Year” in 2020.
“In the entertainment industry, lighting is a powerful storyteller; it helps people to connect to their emotions and bring life to a performance,” said Astrid Hébert, Program Director of the LIT Lighting Design Awards. “We are very honored to welcome Peter Morse, Charles B. 'Cosmo' Wilson, LeRoy Bennett and Roland Greil to the panel, having all inspirational careers and unique expertise.”
With over 40 jury members, the LIT Lighting Design Awards Judges are all leading professionals and specialists in their fields. The evaluation process is based on various judging criteria that are constantly adapted to new technical, social, economic and environmental requirements.
Sophya Acosta, a Light Art Director originally from Argentina and founder of the “Sophya Acosta Lighting Design Studio” is also joining the jury panel bringing her knowledge in Light Art Installations. Already judge for a couple of years, Katia Kolovea – founder of “Archifos” and Art Lighting Director as well as Bradley King – Lighting Designer in Broadway will also be reviewing the submissions in entertainment lighting categories.
The award welcomes submissions from professional, emerging designers and students and it will close on October 22, 2022. LIT Lighting Design Awards (litawards.com) is a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. The company represents today’s diversity and innovation in Design, each program is a symbol of design excellence around the world, showcasing Professional and Emerging designers’ work to over 100 expert jury members.
