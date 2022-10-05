Alta Data Technologies Recognized as a Top Supplier by Aerospace & Defense Review for Third Straight Year
Dallas, TX, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aventas Inc. is proud to announce that Aventas' partner Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) has been selected by Aerospace & Defense Review as a top ten aerospace provider for the third straight year. This prestigious award recognizes Alta’s growth, innovation and quality in providing industry leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC commercial off the shelf (COTS) products. The review documents why Alta has become one of the largest, most trusted 1553 and ARINC providers with an example of dedication to its customers.
“We have been quite impressed by Alta's, expertise in providing efficient and innovative aviation solutions,” said Jonathan Allred, Managing Editor of Aerospace & Defense Review magazine. "We congratulate Alta on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue."
“This recognition is such a privilege and we thank Aerospace & Defense Review for the honor. This award demonstrates our entire teams’ commitment to provide the very best product and services in the 1553 and ARINC market. Even though we have grown to be one of the largest suppliers in our market niche, we’ve never forgotten our first customers that believed in our goal to bring fresh, innovative products and services to the industry. By offering the only 3rd generation, packet off-loading protocol engines, along with our leading manufacturing practices, we’ve been able to grow and keep a personal support promise for all customers – backed-up with an industry leading 5-year warranty,” states Richard Schuh, CEO and co-founder of Alta.
Schuh continues, “But we haven’t rested on the 60,000+ items shipped and over $175M in sales! We have some exciting new products in the pipeline that will soon release, including a new, advance cryptographic capability for the Ethernet host interface of our ENET product line. For the first time in our industry, customers will be able to seamlessly have AES256 level hardware encryption for the host control to 1553 and ARINC networks. This will be ideal for embedded, deployed, and even lab 1553 and ARINC requirements.”
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, and Linux. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com.
“We have been quite impressed by Alta's, expertise in providing efficient and innovative aviation solutions,” said Jonathan Allred, Managing Editor of Aerospace & Defense Review magazine. "We congratulate Alta on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue."
“This recognition is such a privilege and we thank Aerospace & Defense Review for the honor. This award demonstrates our entire teams’ commitment to provide the very best product and services in the 1553 and ARINC market. Even though we have grown to be one of the largest suppliers in our market niche, we’ve never forgotten our first customers that believed in our goal to bring fresh, innovative products and services to the industry. By offering the only 3rd generation, packet off-loading protocol engines, along with our leading manufacturing practices, we’ve been able to grow and keep a personal support promise for all customers – backed-up with an industry leading 5-year warranty,” states Richard Schuh, CEO and co-founder of Alta.
Schuh continues, “But we haven’t rested on the 60,000+ items shipped and over $175M in sales! We have some exciting new products in the pipeline that will soon release, including a new, advance cryptographic capability for the Ethernet host interface of our ENET product line. For the first time in our industry, customers will be able to seamlessly have AES256 level hardware encryption for the host control to 1553 and ARINC networks. This will be ideal for embedded, deployed, and even lab 1553 and ARINC requirements.”
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing, private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, and Linux. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com.
Contact
Aventas Inc.Contact
Brent Kaster
972-231-7337
aventasinc.com
Brent Kaster
972-231-7337
aventasinc.com
Categories