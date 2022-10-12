Carole Montgomery Comedy Special "Women of a Certain Age" Comes to BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
New York, NY, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, proudly presents Carole Montgomery “Women of a Certain Age” on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00PM. Carole Montgomery will be joined by fellow comedians Linette Palladino, Jessica Miranda, and Nancy Parker.
What began as a way to work with her friends has exploded on the comedy scene. When Carole (a veteran of the stand up scene for over 40 years) started, you would never see two female comics on the same show. Fast forward to today’s comedy scene and nothing has changed, even though there are way more women in comedy.
The first TV special for the Showtime Network featured Fran Drescher, Carole Montgomery, Luenell, Lynne Koplitz, Vanessa Hollingshead and Kerri Louise. The special premiered March 23, 2019 and made history. It was the only TV comedy special that featured all women over 50 years old. In fact, the special was the network’s highest rated premiere of a stand up show for 2019.
"One of Vegas’ premier comics." - Las Vegas Sun
“One of the strongest women working today." - The Seattle Times
Linette Palladino’s comedy draws on her life as a mom, wife and veteran. From Iceland to Hong Kong, and for the troops in Iraq, Linette has seen it all. She was one of five nationwide finalists in the HBO Latino Stand-up Competition, wepaaaa! And, most recently, she earned the top block as Jersey's Funniest Female. Jessica Miranda won first place on the Comedy Therapy Invitational, a month-long competition that began with 64 comedians and came down to Jessica as the winner in April 2021. Jessica has also performed at The Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Celebrity Theater, Valley Forge Casino Resort in PA, at the Venue and the Vault, Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun in CT and in some of the hottest clubs across NYC. The hilarious Nancy Parker is a well known stand up and character comedian who has appeared on such shows as Dinah Shore and Arsenio Hall.
General Admission tickets for the event are $30 and $20 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing ticketing@tribecapac.org. The box office will only be open on the day of events. Proof of vaccination will be required for this show. Please use the Cleared4 link no later than 48 hours prior to the event to ensure venue access. Further details are available on the events page.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit their website at www.tribecapac.org.
