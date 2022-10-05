PureOptics LED Launches Premium Smart Lighting for the Home and Office
North Kingstown, RI, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PureOptics™ LED, a licensee of BLACK+DECKER®, announces the launch of premium smart lighting for the home and office. Featuring Smart Under Cabinet Lighting Kits, and Smart LED Designer Desk and Clamp Lamps, the new collection is built with the ACK module to exclusively work with Amazon Alexa to customize and control lighting with simple voice commands or by using the Alexa app.
There are an estimated 41.8M smart homes in the United States and over 70% of smart home lighting users prefer using Alexa over manual controls. Certified for Humans, PureOptics LED smart lighting products allow users to streamline their day by creating routines based on schedules or location by simply asking Alexa with a voice command or with the tap of the app. Users can also set color temperatures, adjust brightness levels, change colors and group other smart devices to create an entirely customized lighting experience.
The Smart Under Cabinet Lighting maintains the popular, hassle-free installation and can be controlled through voice commands or the Alexa app. Users can also set their lights to mimic their sleep-to-wake cycle by enabling the Circadian Rhythm Mode. The Verve Smart Designer Lamp Series is a sleek addition to any desk, table, or shelf. The collection also offers intelligent functionality, as well 16 million LED colors, including chill mode and sunset mode.
“For years, BLACK+DECKER lighting products have proven to be high quality in design and LED technology,” said Holly O’Brien, Senior Product Manager at Goods iQ. “This solid foundation made for a seamless transition into smart lighting and premium design. This new launch of home and office lighting products go far beyond function and provide a true lighting experience.”
Smart Under Cabinet Lighting Kits include: Smart Designer Desk Lamps include: 1-bar, 3-bar and 6-bar kits at 9”, 18” and 24”.
Smart LED Designer Lamps include: Desk Lamps with Wireless Charging, Desk Lamps with USB Ports and Clamp Lamps. For more information on the product line and available accessories, please visit www.PureOpticsLED.com or email marketingaccounts@goodsiq.com.
About PureOptics LED and Goods iQ
BLACK+DECKER® LED lighting products are manufactured under license by PureOptics™, a division of Goods iQ. Goods iQ is the exclusive developer, manufacturer and distributor of BLACK+DECKER lighting products, Bostitch® Office, LockerMate, It’s Academic and PaperPro® office and academic products. For more information about PureOptics™, please visit www.PureOpticsLED.com. For more information about Goods iQ, please visit www.GoodsiQ.com. BLACK+DECKER® and Stanley-Bostitch® are registered trademarks of Stanley Black & Decker Incorporated and are used under license.
Contact
Jaclyn Pelopida
401-889-3120
www.pureopticsled.com
