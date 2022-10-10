Makefield Women's Association to Hold 5th Annual Designer Bag Bingo
The Makefield Women’s Association 5th Annual Designer Bag Bingo will feature trendy designer bags, themed raffle baskets, 50/50, special bingo extras, door prizes, and their famous Luxury Raffle valued at over $1,000.
Yardley, PA, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The bags are wrapped and ready to be won.
Makefield Women’s Association's 5th Annual Designer Bag Bingo will feature trendy designer bags, themed raffle baskets, 50/50, special bingo extras, door prizes, and a famous Luxury Raffle valued at over $1,000.
The event will be held on Friday, April 26th at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.
Makefield Women's Association is a local nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for community organizations that help women and children in need, the homeless and hungry, and so many others in Bucks County.
100% of the proceeds from Bingo Night 2019 will benefit these organizations:
• A Woman’s Place
• Bucks for Kids
• Family Services Bucks County Homeless Shelter
• Penndel Community Food Pantry
• Pennsbury Scholarships
• Wrapping Presence
• Yardley-Makefield Fire Company
Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Tables of eight are also available to reserve. The event is Bring Your Own and outside food is welcomed.
Luxury Raffle ticket sales are also open now, as purchasers do not need to be present at the event to win this specific raffle. Tickets are $5 or 5 tickets for $20.
Business owners are encouraged to become a sponsor of this event.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Makefield Women's Association Bingo Website: www.makefieldwomensassociation.org/bingo
Makefield Women’s Association's 5th Annual Designer Bag Bingo will feature trendy designer bags, themed raffle baskets, 50/50, special bingo extras, door prizes, and a famous Luxury Raffle valued at over $1,000.
The event will be held on Friday, April 26th at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.
Makefield Women's Association is a local nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for community organizations that help women and children in need, the homeless and hungry, and so many others in Bucks County.
100% of the proceeds from Bingo Night 2019 will benefit these organizations:
• A Woman’s Place
• Bucks for Kids
• Family Services Bucks County Homeless Shelter
• Penndel Community Food Pantry
• Pennsbury Scholarships
• Wrapping Presence
• Yardley-Makefield Fire Company
Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Tables of eight are also available to reserve. The event is Bring Your Own and outside food is welcomed.
Luxury Raffle ticket sales are also open now, as purchasers do not need to be present at the event to win this specific raffle. Tickets are $5 or 5 tickets for $20.
Business owners are encouraged to become a sponsor of this event.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Makefield Women's Association Bingo Website: www.makefieldwomensassociation.org/bingo
Contact
Makefield Women's AssociationContact
Melanie Pagonis
215-620-7748
www.MakefieldWomensAssociation.org
Melanie Pagonis
215-620-7748
www.MakefieldWomensAssociation.org
Categories