Spyra Beauty, Inc. Reimagines Beauty
San Jose, CA, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spyra Beauty, Inc. is a Delaware corporation based in Silicon Valley. The company is working to build cosmetic and beauty product applications for smartphones and personal computers.
Computer scientists Annirudh Ankola and Joseph Alarid and investment banker Peter Coe Verbica founded Spyra Beauty, Inc. in 2022. The company states that it is “reimagining the world of beauty.”
For more information on the company, please go to www.spyrabeauty.com.
“Spyra” is a trademark of Spyra Beauty, Inc.
(Photo source: Spyra Beauty, Inc. The apple icon is a trademark of Apple, Inc.)
