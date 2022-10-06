NIX United Attends AI & Big Data Expo in North America
NIX United, a global software development company, will once again take part in the in-person AI & Big Data Expo event at the Santa Clara Convention Center on October 5-6, 2022.
Santa Clara, CA, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The AI & Big Data Expo brings together hundreds of science and technology experts who will share their perspectives on the most recent developments in Artificial Intelligence. This year's event will feature high-level speakers and innovative, creative, and solution-oriented talks about AI and Big Data from some of the industry's most prominent companies, including Google, Target, UPS, and Walmart. Among them, NIX United’s Alina Lovchynovska, Business Development Manager, will participate as a speaker with her presentation titled “How AI Changed Our World: From Daily Life to Life-Changing Capabilities.” Listen to the presentation and connect with the speaker on 6 October at the Transformational AI track, 01:20 pm (PDT).
At booth 26, NIX United experts Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development, and Marcus Mayer, Director of Client Solutions, will highlight the company’s expertise in developing AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data software.
Backed by 28 years of experience, NIX United creates custom solutions that boost companies, transforming business capabilities into tangible advantages and measurable values. The company helps to efficiently address present-day business challenges across technologies, data, and processes.
Depending on the businesses’ current Artificial Intelligence goals, challenges, and desired timescale, NIX United provides research and consultation for AI adoption and produces scalable AI solutions. The created AI solutions provide value for products, accelerate processes, boost efficiency, and highlight data insights for competitive advantages.
About nix-united.com
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
