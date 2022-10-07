Perle Wins Mission Critical’s 2022 Top Tier Product Award
IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers recognized as Product of the Year for Management Systems.
Princeton, NJ, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a global manufacturer of secure device networking hardware, announces that Mission Critical magazine has awarded their 2022 Top Tier Product of the Year Award for Management Systems to IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Servers. The need for more sustainable solutions in the mission critical space is very dire. That’s why we’re proud to recognize the industry’s most cutting-edge products. Sarah Harding , publisher, Mission Critical.
The IOLAN SCG LWM Console Server provides secure out-of-band (OOB) access to data center and IT infrastructure equipment. This is the best way to gain access to critical equipment when the network is down, a device is turned off, in sleep mode, hibernating, or otherwise inaccessible. By establishing secure direct access to the console management port of critical IT assets such as routers, switches, and firewalls, disruption and downtime are minimized by providing better visibility of the physical environment and the physical status of equipment.
With support for full routing (RIP, OSPF, and BGP) capabilities, Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), two-factor authentication (2FA), an integrated firewall, advanced failover to multiple networks, RADIUS, TACACS+, & LDAP authentication, plus leading data encryption tools, the IOLAN SCG LWM Console Servers provide the most robust OOBM solution to keep Data Centers secure.
