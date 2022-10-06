Defense Strategies Institute Presents: Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions for Semiconductors
Defense Strategies Institute's 2022 Assured Microelectronics Summit features a panel discussion about Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions for Semiconductors.
Washington, DC, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute's 2022 Assured Microelectronics Summit will convene senior leaders from across the semiconductor and microelectronics communities for two days of networking, educational presentations, and product and service demonstrations.
This year's event features a panel discussion about Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions for Semiconductors.
This panel will convene leaders from across the semiconductor industry to discuss the technologies and policies necessary to overcome the supply chain challenges presented by a global economy still reeling from the impacts of a global pandemic.
Attendees will hear from experts about the role industry can play in helping the US develop a more resilient and secure supply chain strategy in support of the national (and global) interest.
Panelists include:
· Panel Moderator: Jodi Shelton, CEO, Global Semiconductor Alliance
· Panelist: Bruce Andrews, Corporate Vice President, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Intel Corporation
· Panelist: Dr. Bami Bastani, Senior Vice President, Business Units, GlobalFoundries
· Panelist: Jonathan R. Hoganson, Corporate Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs, AMD
Join the semiconductor community at the 2022 Assured Microelectronics Summit to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.
The 2022 Assured Microelectronics Summit will take place from November 2-3 at the American Institute of Architects National HQ in Washington, DC. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit microelectronics.dsigroup.org for complete details.
Key themes at this year’s Summit: Microelectronics, Microprocessor Chips, CHIPS Act, Autonomous computing, Integrated circuits, Connectors, Thermal management, MICROE4AI, DMEA, and Supply Chain.
