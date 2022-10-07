Tundra Swan Press Releases New Book, "Secrets of Mother," Featuring an Eerie Twist to the Classic Mother-Daughter Dynamic
Stafford, VA, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tundra Swan Press announces the release of the first full-length dark fantasy novel in the Cristiane Bradford series, "Secrets of Mother," by Sirrah Medeiros.
"Secrets of Mother" follows the novella prequel, "The Emerald Curse," on Cristiane Bradford’s journey as a new witch, a bright young woman set to take the world of creatures by storm.
Witches. Demons. Ghosts. Ritual Sacrifice.
As anticipation builds toward her initiation, Cristiane Bradford faces disappointment as High Priestess Sarah Killian refuses to admit her into the coven. Devastated but determined, Cristiane pursues the truth, leading her to uncover ancient demons and haunting ghosts connected to her mother's past. A new witch with limited abilities, Cristiane struggles as she must face powerful adversaries. As Cristiane's anxiety works on her emotions and toys with her confidence, she turns to her old friends for support, and meets new ones that fill her with hope, until it all comes crashing down around her. Left alone and distraught, she has no one to rely on but herself when faced with Lamashtu's spirit. Will she prevail over the evil that surrounds her?
"Fans of dark fantasy and the occult will wisely seek out this first volume in the Cristiane Bradford series. Filled with witchcraft and more than one skeleton in the proverbial family cupboard, Secrets of Mother will enthrall with its masterful use of ghostly imagery and the complexities of family relationships. At the heart of this beguiling tale is Cristiane, an enchanting heroine for the new age." - Vince A. Liaguno, Bram Stoker Award-winning editor of Unspeakable Horror: From the Shadows of the Closet and author of The Literary Six
"Secrets of Mother" is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other on-line distributors.
Sirrah Medeiros is a dark fantasy, horror, and thriller writer. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland and a former program manager and technical communicator. Sirrah is also a Marine Corps veteran who still loves to travel after moving many times over three decades. Through her travels, she met incredible people and learned about various cultures firsthand. Because of those amazing experiences, she loves incorporating diverse characters and locations into her narratives. Sirrah lives in Virginia with her family and two rescue dogs. She is the author of the Cristiane Bradford dark urban fantasy series and other horror short story works of fiction.
For more information, please visit www.tundraswanpress.com or www.sirrahmedeiros.com.
