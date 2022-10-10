Tapizôn World Cup Promotion: Fútbol, Friendship, and Brazilian-Infused Fare
New Brazilian Fusion restaurant Tapizôn in El Segundo, CA, is excited to kick off a month-long World Cup Promotion that starts Sunday, November 20 and continues through December 18. Tapizôn is a unique culinary concept born from a friendship which transcends borders & unites cultures. Co-owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo created an exciting new food concept called Tropi-Cali; modern Brazilian fare with a SoCal flair.
World Cup Promotional Event: Starting November 20, El Segundo at 11am. Ever since the pandemic has dissipated, people have enjoyed getting back out into the world and regaining some semblance of normalcy. This includes having the opportunity to watch the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ among family and friends or complete strangers who share a passion for the sport.
Unbeknownst to most, the perfect place to be a spectator for these highly competitive and entertaining fútbol (i.e. soccer) games is located at the corner of Main Street and East Pine Avenue in El Segundo. Tapizôn is a unique restaurant concept that aims to transcend borders and unite cultures. Owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo endearingly refer to the innovative fusion cuisine as Tropi-Cali, a modern Brazilian fare with a SoCal flair.
Tapizôn is excited to kick off a month-long World Cup Promotion that starts Sunday, Nov. 20 and continues through December 18. Extra TV screens will be installed both inside and outside the restaurant. On November 20, the restaurant will open at 10:30 am for brunch, just in time for the 11am games.
As soon as customers walk through the doors of Tapizôn, they can sense the energy and essence of Brazil that has authentically been captured within the space. Seeing as fútbol is the most important sport in Brazil, the World Cup is going to be a big deal at this local, El Segundo restaurant.
This should come as no surprise considering that Brazil is often referred to as “o País do Fútbol” or “the country of football.” Deeply ingrained in the everyday routines and defining attributes of this Latin American country, this sport is more than a game — it is a way of life.
Reflecting on his childhood in Rio, Araújo recalls, “Every corner of the yards, playgrounds, and beaches were filled with fútbol; we played barefoot, creating goal posts out of something as simple as a pair of shoes or flip flops."
Over 16,000 Brazilians play professionally around the world and Brazil’s national fútbol team has won the FIFA World Cup five times, which is the most of any team. As they compete this year to win for a sixth time, Tapizôn is the perfect spot to cheer the Brazilian team to victory while enjoying a delicious Brazilian-inspired brunch, dinner, appetizer or beverage.
With a fully stocked bar, Tapizôn serves up a wide array of traditional alcohol, cocktails, craft Brazilian beers, and signature drinks. Many of which incorporate the spirit of Brazil, including cachaça. By law, it must be produced in Brazil and contain alcohol by volume of 38 to 48 percent.
This spicy, sweet, and fruity clear liquor is distilled from fermented sugarcane juice and is Brazil’s spirit of choice. In fact, the country produces 800 million liters of cachaça annually. It is also best known for its leading role in the Caipirinha, Brazil’s National drink. In fact, one of the most frequently ordered drinks at Tapizôn is The 1918 Original Caipirinha. Made with Leblon Cachaça, fresh lime wedges, and sugar. "It has the ability to transport the customer to a beach in Rio de Janeiro," says Araújo. There are also plenty of quality wines (reds and whites) made from grapes grown in Brazil and neighboring South American countries that are guaranteed to please the palate. For those seeking an alcohol-free alternative, Tapizôn’s full-service bar also pours a delicious mocktail or two.
As with any restaurant, it’s about more than what is being served. The environment and ambiance of a place is equally as important as what is on the customer’s plate. Individual elements within the decor work together, turning Tapizôn into a tropical oasis. The smallest of details were taken into account in order to create a uniquely immersive dining experience. “We were wholeheartedly committed to the concept of Búzios, Rio de Janeiro meets El Segundo. I believe we have delivered it with the authenticity and positive vibes we had envisioned,” stated Petterson.
Tapizôn has been a true labor of love for the co-owners whose knowledge of and respect for pure Brazilian culture is evident in the restaurant’s menu and décor. Visitors first encounter the lush exterior landscaping that spans the perimeter of the lot. It seamlessly incorporates rock formations and artwork, including a sculpture made from paulownia wood - a lightweight hardwood used to make surfboards.
On one side of the restaurant’s entrance there is a 1980s-era, mango-hued Brazilian pay-phone, orelhão (big ear). On the other side there is a John Park mural that features iconic imagery from both Brazil and the South Bay. The exterior foreshadows the mid-century Rio (Favela Chic) interior that awaits guests upon entrance. Wicker ceiling fans, walls painted in rich floral hues, and bossa nova tunes all play their part to set the scene. “We’re recreating the warmth and exotic feeling of Brazilian tropical living right here in SoCal,” says Araújo.
According to Araújo, it is "Perfect for a date night or a family-friendly outing, the ambiance welcomes all guests with a warm, Brazil meets California, embrace." Customers are invited to make the most of Tapizôn’s daily happy hour (except Mondays, when the restaurant is closed), which features small bites and drink specials. Other highlights worth mentioning include live bossa nova music every Wednesday from 4 - 7pm as well as classic brunch on the weekends from 11am - 3pm.
Tapizôn aims to give the South Bay a very special experience — something new and different. The recipes are a sophisticated balance of tradition and innovation, each one thoughtfully curated. “Tapioca are the pearls of Brazil; when you put them in the frying pan, you know when it all sticks together it is done. Then you can load it up with the rest of the flavors,” Araújo says. “For our sliders, we took traditional Brazilian recipes from my wife's grandmother, and gave them our own unique twist.”
Thanks to the menu’s devotion to flours made from cassava root (a Brazilian culinary staple) and tapioca flour, gluten-free options abound at Tapizôn. For those who don’t eat meat, a variety of vegetarian choices are available as well, including the vegan Caprese Pizzette (an innovative play on pizza), the smoked-tofu tapi-tacos (enrobed in tapioca tortillas), and the basket of pão de queijo cheesy, fluffy buns that are gluten free, thanks to their reliance on cassava flour. Aiming to keep things interesting and completely satisfying, "there’s nothing boring about the Tapizôn menu, atmosphere or story," says Araújo.
This venture was born from a friendship that spans more than three decades. Araújo and Petterson first met in 1989. It was a serendipitous encounter as the two crossed paths on the street in Araújo's hometown of Rio de Janeiro, while Petterson was on a business trip. But, there was much that led up to and followed this meeting between two strangers who would become lifelong friends and business partners.
Araújo left Rio at age 18 and graduated from the University of Florida. In 1990, he relocated to New York City where he worked for years in the hospitality industry, including 12 years with Petterson’s restaurant group. He met his wife Juliana, also a native of Brazil, and they had their first child. They relocated to her hometown of Sao Paulo and had two more children, while Araújo operated a successful consulting business.
After Petterson’s New York City restaurants closed and Araújo moved back to Brazil, the two always stayed in touch. About five years ago, Petterson visited Araújo in Sao Paulo and while eating tapioca they had an “aha” moment. “My wife and I went to the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and we saw all the street food items created with Tapioca. We recognized the gluten-free appeal that existed for both the athletes and the local community. When I saw Eric, I told him California would love this fresh, new trend. And at that moment, the idea for Tapizôn was born,” said Araújo.
Staying true to their vision, Tapizôn has become a reality. Built from passion, authenticity, optimism, and all there is to love about Brazil and SoCal, Tapizôn possesses all the right ingredients of a highly sought-after culinary destination.
About Tapizôn
Located in El Segundo, CA, Tapizôn is a unique culinary concept born from a friendship which transcends borders and unites cultures. Co-owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo created an exciting new food concept called Tropi-Cali: modern Brazilian fare with a SoCal flair. By fusing natural ingredients and vibes from the Amazon with local flavors and cultures, Tapizôn fosters unique experiences while bringing people together.
