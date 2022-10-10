Tapizôn World Cup Promotion: Fútbol, Friendship, and Brazilian-Infused Fare

New Brazilian Fusion restaurant Tapizôn in El Segundo, CA, is excited to kick off a month-long World Cup Promotion that starts Sunday, November 20 and continues through December 18. Tapizôn is a unique culinary concept born from a friendship which transcends borders & unites cultures. Co-owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo created an exciting new food concept called Tropi-Cali; modern Brazilian fare with a SoCal flair.