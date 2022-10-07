The Continuum Condo: Upcoming Singapore East Coast Luxury Condominium Development
Singapore, Singapore, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Continuum Condo at Tiam Siew Avenue is an upcoming Singapore residential project located within East Coast Park's heart. The property is situated along Thiam Siew Avenue and offers 800 condo units ranging from one to four bedrooms. With a total floor area of 263,794 square feet, the residences offer a wide variety of amenities, including swimming pools, jogging tracks, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, badminton court, gymnasium, sauna, steam room, car park, multi-purpose hall, community center, and much more.
The Continuum is located in a prime spot where the nostalgic charms of Katong blend seamlessly with the bustling vibe of the East Coast. With an abundance of the recreational hotspot, shopping malls, dining choices, schools, and amenities right near the development, families with young kids will also love the development's ideal location because it is only a short drive away from popular primary schools like Kong Wah, Haig Girls'Girls' and Tanjong Katong.
The Continuum is built around the needs of today's active lifestyles, where people enjoy a variety of social and physical pursuits. So whether future residences are into yoga, walking, swimming, tennis, or something else entirely, its all provided for. Facilities offer state-of-the-art gyms to outdoor pools, so residences never feel bored or out of place.
The area surrounding this house is very central to public transport. It is only a few minutes walks away from Dakota station, 10 minutes walk away from Mountbatten station, and 15 minutes walk away from Paya Lebar interchange station. These two stations are connected to the Mass Rapid Transit system, so residents can easily travel to any part of Singapore. Also, the Pan Island Expressway, Kallang-Para Lebar Expressway, and East Coast Parkway are next door. The main roads like Hougang Avenue, Geylang Road, Tanjong Katonga Road, and Dunman Road are also nearby.
Residents only need about ten minutes to get to Singapore's most popular recreational area – The East Coast Park (ECP). Here, they can find many theme parks such as Coastal Playgrove, Xtreme skatepark, and Road Safety park. Nature lovers can also visit nearby parks like Geylang East Park, Geylang Park Connector, and Cassiab Link Workout Park. Other interesting recreational spots in the neighborhood include the Goodman Art Centre, which provides a mixture of arts and culture activities, and the Singapore Sports Hall, which incorporates sports and fitness activities into one place.
The Continuum is being built by Hoi Hup Real Estate (HHRE) and Sunway Development (Sunway). HHRE is an experienced property developer in Singapore, having successfully delivered a diverse range of residential properties, including high-rise apartments, low-density townhouses, landed homes, condo clusters, and mixed-used commercial developments. Sunway is a leading integrated property group headquartered in Malaysia, with operations across the Asia Pacific and South East Asia.
