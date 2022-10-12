Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Fairhope, AL, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series.
Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has established OEM partnerships with Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell. Segers provides expert support and engineering solutions for the propulsion systems on the C-130 and P-3 aircraft as well as various aircraft accessories and components.
"I am extremely happy to announce the renewal of the agreement with Rolls-Royce which is a tremendous vote of confidence in us and our services. Segers is the only US Air Force approved facility on the entire C-130 powerplant (including the QEC, T56 engine and 54H60 propeller) and together with this authorization from Rolls-Royce, the renewal to 2032 will benefit our customers and our supply chain," said Christo Kok, CEO of Segers Aero Corporation.
