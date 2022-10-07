Snappii Continues Its Contribution to Improved Business Operations
Snappii has helped Canadian Tire to complete and track monthly extinguisher inspections with a mobile app.
Rochester, NH, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Snappii, a leading Mobile Business Apps company, helps to design, build, and deliver feature-rich business apps and form apps in days versus months without any coding skills. Any business app and form app can be created quickly, easily and affordably. The platform also makes it easy to manage Apps and make ongoing changes.
Today, Snappii has announced that Canadian Tire is successfully using its mobile app from Snappii to track fire extinguisher inspections at their warehouse. Here's an extract from the interview with Andy Jones, Maintenance Coordinator Warehousing, about the Snappii app:
"Overall, we are very pleased with the app, easy enough for even those less tech savvy to use. We are using the app to complete and track monthly extinguisher inspections. Was impressed by how the Snappii team worked with me to customize their existing app to better suit our needs. Previous inspections were performed by contractors at a much higher cost with poor record keeping and often missed units. Through customizations to the Snappii app, our report now clearly indicates if any have been missed or failed the monthly inspection as well as last inspection dates."
Andy adds more regarding the reason for choosing Snappii: "After talking with sales rep was impressed by features and felt it would meet our needs at an affordable price."
To Snappii, it is a high praise to admit that their mobile app helps not only accelerate the inspection flow, improve accuracy and maintenance, but also stay affordable while providing the best service.
Snappii has over 200 ready-made apps for 30 industries. Construction, Inspection, Field Service, Warehouse, Inventory, Safety, Transportation and Logistics, and more. They are available to try for free from Apple and Google Store. The majority of Snappii apps can be quickly modified to meet the specific needs of any business. Snappii has already helped thousands of companies improve their business operations with mobile apps fast and affordable.
About Snappii:
Snappii is a leading Mobile Apps and form apps company for Business Apps. About 500,000 people use Snappii Business Apps in 30+ Industries around the world.
All Apps are powered by the Ultra Fast, No code Snappii App Platform which enables native App creation and modification 30 times faster than coding by hand and costs a fraction of hiring Mobile Apps Developers. Learn more at www.Snappii.com.
Alexandra Murashova
+1-888-707-6633
www.snappii.com
