CPA Firm, Griffin & Furman, Expands Footprint in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Griffin & Furman, LLC, certified public accounting firm, is expanding its footprint in Louisiana with the addition of a Baton Rouge office.
Effective September 16, 2022, Michael R. Choate and Company CPAs merged into Griffin & Furman, LLC. Michael Choate, CPA, as well as the firm’s existing team, will continue their current roles within Griffin & Furman. Combined, the group will offer audit, internal audit, regulatory compliance, tax and accounting services.
Griffin & Furman is based in Mandeville, LA, with an additional office in West Monroe, LA. The Baton Rouge office will add more strength to the firm’s existing assurance, tax, and advisory services.
“We are pleased to welcome the Baton Rouge team. Their commitment to building meaningful client relationships matches our values of nurturing long-term, trusted relationships with our client partners,” says Stephen Griffin, Griffin & Furman Managing Partner.
Griffin continues, “For our clients, this news means access to more resources and more professional services to support their needs and their growth.”
Michael Choate comments, “This merger is a win-win for the firm and our loyal clients.”
The firm will operate in three Louisiana offices: 2270 7th Street in Mandeville, 4900 Cypress Street in West Monroe, and 2915 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
For more information about Griffin & Furman, LLC, please visit https://www.griffinandco.com/.
About Griffin & Furman, LLC
Since 2000, Griffin & Furman has provided attest, consulting, accounting and tax services to businesses, financial institutions, not-for-profits, governmental entities, and individuals. Griffin & Furman employs the traditional business practices of a small company, delivering solid advice and solutions, and providing unparalleled client service.
About Michael R. Choate & Company CPAs
For 35 years, Michael Choate Associates CPAs has provided tax preparation and strategies, financial statements, accounting solutions, and consulting services to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and success-oriented individuals.
Effective September 16, 2022, Michael R. Choate and Company CPAs merged into Griffin & Furman, LLC. Michael Choate, CPA, as well as the firm’s existing team, will continue their current roles within Griffin & Furman. Combined, the group will offer audit, internal audit, regulatory compliance, tax and accounting services.
Griffin & Furman is based in Mandeville, LA, with an additional office in West Monroe, LA. The Baton Rouge office will add more strength to the firm’s existing assurance, tax, and advisory services.
“We are pleased to welcome the Baton Rouge team. Their commitment to building meaningful client relationships matches our values of nurturing long-term, trusted relationships with our client partners,” says Stephen Griffin, Griffin & Furman Managing Partner.
Griffin continues, “For our clients, this news means access to more resources and more professional services to support their needs and their growth.”
Michael Choate comments, “This merger is a win-win for the firm and our loyal clients.”
The firm will operate in three Louisiana offices: 2270 7th Street in Mandeville, 4900 Cypress Street in West Monroe, and 2915 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
For more information about Griffin & Furman, LLC, please visit https://www.griffinandco.com/.
About Griffin & Furman, LLC
Since 2000, Griffin & Furman has provided attest, consulting, accounting and tax services to businesses, financial institutions, not-for-profits, governmental entities, and individuals. Griffin & Furman employs the traditional business practices of a small company, delivering solid advice and solutions, and providing unparalleled client service.
About Michael R. Choate & Company CPAs
For 35 years, Michael Choate Associates CPAs has provided tax preparation and strategies, financial statements, accounting solutions, and consulting services to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and success-oriented individuals.
Contact
Griffin & FurmanContact
Stephen M. Griffin
(985) 727-9924
www.griffinandco.com/
Stephen M. Griffin
(985) 727-9924
www.griffinandco.com/
Categories