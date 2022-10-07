THINKWARE Announces Amazon Prime Fall Promotion
THINKWARE announces discounted dash cams as a part of the Amazon Prime fall event.
San Francisco, CA, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE announced its Amazon Prime Fall deals, running October 11th and 12th on Amazon.
Five of THINKWARE’s most popular dash cams will be available at a discounted price, ranging from sought-after models like the U1000 and Q800PRO to more budget-friendly options like the X700 and F200 PRO. The complete list of dash cameras discounted includes:
● U1000: ($399.99 - $329.99) THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K - 2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Super Night Vision technology.
● Q800 PRO (QA100): ($299.99 - $199.99) Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems supported.
● F200 PRO: ($199.99 - $179.99) A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● X700:($149.99 - $109.99) Offering an easy-to-navigate LCD touchscreen, Full HD two-channel, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Parking Surveillance mode, and more.
● F790: ($299.99 - $229.99) Includes THINKWARE’s proprietary Super Night Vision 3.0 technology, HDR, dewarping video technology, and advanced video recording technology within a sleek and modern design.
“Amazon Prime customers should expect some great savings from THINKWARE during our Amazon Prime Fall event, with many of our top dash cams available at discounted prices,” said a THINKWARE representative. “Whether you’re a seasoned dash cam user looking for better video quality or more comprehensive features, or a new to dash cams and are looking for more protection on and off the road, there’s a THINKWARE dash cam for you.”
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAMlines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAMlines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
