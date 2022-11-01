Oasa Health Announces Land Acquisition for a 96-Bed Behavioral Health Hospital in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oasa Health purchased 10 acres located at 8625 N. Riverside Drive in Fort Worth, TX to build a Center of Behavioral Health Excellence to support the community's need for additional behavioral health beds.
Oasa Health plans to begin construction in the fall for a 96-bed, 79,700 sf behavioral health hospital. The behavioral health hospital will include four 24-bed units; two for adult services, one for geriatric services and one for adolescent services. It will provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for patients experiencing depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other behavioral health related concerns.
Located in proximity to both Medical City Alliance Hospital and Texas Health Alliance Hospital, this new facility will complement the existing programming offered by providing a specialty service to the surrounding communities.
“Our analysis highlighted a significant need for additional behavioral health beds to fully support the community,” said Blake Browder, CEO of Signet Health. “Creating a Center of Behavioral Health Excellence is in line with our mission to advocate for the most vulnerable which includes those struggling with behavioral health issues.”
In addition to the economic benefit of the construction, the new hospital also will provide more than 150 new jobs to the community which will include physicians, nurses, social workers, mental health technicians, administrative and facility support staff. These high wage positions will further impact and support the growing local economy, businesses, and infrastructure.
Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.
About Oasa Health
Oasa Health is a partnership between Signet Health and Healthcare Development Partners that owns and operates behavioral health facilities bringing high-quality services to communities in need.
Visit: www.oasahealth.com
About Signet Health
With a mission of advocating for people, especially those at their most vulnerable, Signet has partnered with hospitals and healthcare systems to provide expertise in behavioral healthcare, acute physical rehabilitation and additional services for nearly 25 years. Signet is Vizient’s strategic service partner for both service lines and brings an unprecedented amount of knowledge, experience and passion to its client hospitals nationwide. Learn more at www.signethealth.com.
About Healthcare Development Partners
HDP is an at-risk real estate development firm of healthcare facilities, offering construction management, project management, and acquisition services. With over 20 years of experience, HDP has developed more than $2.5 billion in healthcare real estate. Learn more at https://hdpartners.com.
Contact
Jane Odberg
940-233-9267
www.oasahealth.com
