Jolie Duhon Joins Orr Commercial
Houston, TX, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jolie Duhon joins Orr Commercial as a Sales and Leasing agent after earning her MBA from Duke University in 2020. She brings with her 10+ years of experience in the restaurant industry where she gained a specialty in opening restaurants as the General Manager in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and helping first-to-market concepts gain footing.
In 2016, she relocated to St. Louis, MO to be closer to her family, where she worked for a commercial developer helping to set strategy for the company’s restaurant portfolio. She became fascinated by how raw land can morph into a project that can completely change the identity of an area and knew that real estate would be her next big adventure.
Determined, resourceful, and insatiably curious, Jolie joins Orr with an eagerness to build community and help the greater Houston area continue to grow.
