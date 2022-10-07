Speedify Helps People Get Secure, Stable, and Unrestricted Connectivity in Iran
In the last few weeks, Connectify Inc. has received an outpouring of requests from Speedify and non-Speedify users in Iran to help with their internet connectivity issues. As of today, all new and existing Speedify users in Iran will receive 20 GB of free monthly data.
Following increased demand and the company's core values of offering the best Internet connectivity for everybody, effective immediately all Speedify users in Iran will receive 20 GB of free monthly data.
The recent “Hijab Protest Movement” for women’s rights in Iran has generated a lot of social unrest. While people are protesting all over the country, the authorities have taken harsh actions against them. One of the ways the regime is trying to control the protests is by clamping down on Internet access. Along with causing Internet disruptions, the authorities also restrict access nationwide to communication services and social platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and others.
“In the last few weeks, we have received an outpouring of requests from Speedify and non-Speedify users in Iran to help with their internet connectivity issues. Access to the Internet should be considered a basic human right and as such we have made the decision to help the people of Iran access the Internet without any disruptions,” said Alex Gizis, host of the Speedify Live show and CEO of Connectify Inc., the company behind Speedify. “Internet access is a lifeline for so many, we can't allow communications to be disrupted due to political situations,” he added.
Speedify is the only VPN that can combine multiple internet sources into one bonded super-connection for more stable and secure Internet connectivity, including video calling, live streaming and web browsing. This means people in Iran are able to use the combined bandwidth of their cellular and broadband connections at the same time, fixing their Internet connectivity issues.
To get started - install the app from the Speedify website, Google Play Store or Apple App Store. For users in Iran, the free monthly data amount will be 20 GB instead of the regular 2 GB.
Download Speedify: speedify.com/download/
Read Speedify's recent blog post detailing the actions taken to help Iranian people: https://speedify.com/blog/news/helping-people-iran-secure-stable-unrestricted-connectivity/.
Connect with the Speedify community on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
About Speedify
Speedify is brought to you by the hardworking team at Connectify, Inc., which makes complex networking tasks easy by developing apps that deliver faster, more reliable, and more secure Internet to users all across the globe. Connectify's suite of products empowers users to analyze, share, combine, encrypt, and ultimately unlock the full potential of their Internet connections. Connectify is located in sunny Philadelphia, PA.
