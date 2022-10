BookBuzz.net Partners with Author M. E. Taylor to Announce the Release of Her New Historical Novel Entitled, "Brothers in Law"

New York, NY, October 07, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Love lost and regainedThe slave Verluccus had to leave Gaia and go to Rome with his master, her brother Gaius. A pregnant Gaia loses her child. Verluccus is accused of killing Gaius and making off with pirates. he is capture and condemned to death but by saving the life of a child is reprieved, freed and set up as a smith in Rome. He gains wealth as a freedman. News comes that Gaia has been divorced by her husband and travels to Britain with her father and Gaius to bring her home. There the truth is learned - and happiness ensues.Five weddings, four babies, two divorces and one funeral.Book Information:Brothers in LawBy M. E. TaylorPublished: August 30, 2022ISBN: 9798849172439Pages: 184Genre: RomanceAbout the Author:M. E. Taylor lives in Britain and has a great interest in ancient Roman culture, reading about and visiting the many ancient remains which are to be found throughout the country. She is a member of various historical and archaeological societies.Contact Information:Website: https://www.metaylor-brothers.com/BookBuzz: https://book-buzz.net/brothers-in-law-by-m-e-taylor/Purchase Linkshttps://www.amazon.com/Brothers-M-Taylor-ebook/dp/B091C5S8LG/