BookBuzz.net Partners with Author M. E. Taylor to Announce the Release of Her New Historical Novel Entitled, "Brothers in Law"
BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author M. E. Taylor to announce the release of her historical novel, "Brothers in Law." This story is set in ancient Rome and is the sequel to "Brothers."
New York, NY, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Love lost and regained
The slave Verluccus had to leave Gaia and go to Rome with his master, her brother Gaius. A pregnant Gaia loses her child. Verluccus is accused of killing Gaius and making off with pirates. he is capture and condemned to death but by saving the life of a child is reprieved, freed and set up as a smith in Rome. He gains wealth as a freedman. News comes that Gaia has been divorced by her husband and travels to Britain with her father and Gaius to bring her home. There the truth is learned - and happiness ensues.
Five weddings, four babies, two divorces and one funeral.
Book Information:
Brothers in Law
By M. E. Taylor
Published: August 30, 2022
ISBN: 9798849172439
Pages: 184
Genre: Romance
About the Author:
M. E. Taylor lives in Britain and has a great interest in ancient Roman culture, reading about and visiting the many ancient remains which are to be found throughout the country. She is a member of various historical and archaeological societies.
Contact Information:
Website: https://www.metaylor-brothers.com/
BookBuzz: https://book-buzz.net/brothers-in-law-by-m-e-taylor/
Purchase Links
https://www.amazon.com/Brothers-M-Taylor-ebook/dp/B091C5S8LG/
