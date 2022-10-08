Stay on Top of the New Release of Excel Add-Ins 2.7
Devart rolled out a new version of Excel Add-ins 2.7.
Prague, Czech Republic, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the new version of Excel Add-ins 2.7. This release includes official Windows 11 support, multiple security, and performance improvements.
The list of the other improvements:
- Excel Add-in for Microsoft Dynamics CRM was renamed to Excel Add-in for Microsoft Dynamics 365.
- Implemented built-in encryption support for SQLite databases: AES-128, AES-192, AES-256, Blowfish, CAST-128, RC4, and Triple DES.
- A user’s external default browser is used instead of OAuth web login for the following components: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoho CRM.
- New "Buffer size" parameter id added to Option -> Import -> Data -> General
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/excel-add-ins-version-2-7-released.html
Excel Add-ins allow you to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as usual Excel spreadsheets. You can get precisely the data you need with visual Query Builder or SQL and refresh the queried external data in a workbook at any time with a single click.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
