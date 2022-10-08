Systweak Software Launches "Smart Phone Cleaner" App for iPhone Users
The app frees up space occupied by unnecessary files & boosts overall performance.
Jaipur, India, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a well known organization behind several quality applications and software has released a cleaning and optimization app – Smart Phone Cleaner for iOS users. The app allows users to scan their iPhone for any junk or unwanted files and remove such files to regain storage space.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder & CEO, Systweak Software said, “Believe it or not, but to enjoy smoother and lag-free performance, having an ample amount of free storage is a must. Since doing manual cleaning can take a lot of time. We thought of launching a dedicated cleaning & tune-up utility like Smart Phone Cleaner for iPhone users. Using it, one can easily clean every nook & cranny of their device with minimum effort.”
Listed below is a summary of its features and benefits.
● Smart scanning to declutter phone storage.
● Deep cleaning to remove duplicate & similar photos and videos.
● Clean up old calendar events, burst photos, incomplete contacts, etc.
● Smart compression for photos & videos without losing quality.
● Options to handle battery optimization easily.
“iPhone cleaning is certainly as cumbersome and tricky as cleaning any PC or Mac. It certainly becomes difficult for users to find all the useless and redundant files and remove them to reclaim unnecessary occupied storage space. That’s why, we’re happy to introduce ‘Smart Phone Cleaner’ that offers almost all the essential modules to keep your device free from duplicates & unwanted digital clutter. It has been helping thousands of Android users for a long time & we hope it continues to gain the same trust from iOS users as well,” expressed Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
To know more information about Smart Phone Cleaner, visit the official App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/smart-phone-cleaner/id1619080920
About the company: Systweak Software is one of the largest IT exporters based out of Jaipur, India with major market bases in North America and parts of Europe. The company was recently featured in “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by CIO Review, a leading magazine covering Enterprise Solutions. Systweak has been delivering effective Windows, Mac, iOS & Android solutions for the past 23 years to improve the average user’s digital experience.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
