Lexington National Promotes Mark Holtschneider to President
Baltimore, MD, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lexington National Insurance Corporation today announced that Mark. T. Holtschneider has been promoted to President. Ronald Frank will remain as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
Holtschneider is a CPA and an attorney. Prior to joining Lexington National in 2004, he worked at USF&G Insurance and St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance. Holtschneider previously served as Lexington National’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
“I couldn’t think of a better person to serve as President for Lexington National,” said Frank. “Mark’s extensive surety and insurance background will help Lexington National transform into a niche specialty lines carrier.”
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Lexington National as we continue to grow in the small contract surety market, commercial surety market, and CLIP/warranty lines,” Holtschneider said. “We will continue to focus on finding ways to make doing business with us easier and more profitable for our agents and brokers,” he added.
About Lexington National
Lexington National is a family owned, AM Best A- rated insurer that specializes in surety bonds and contractual liability insurance policies. We don’t have red tape, big committee meetings or long chains of command. Instead, we have a small, dedicated team of insurance professionals that provide 24/7/365 service. We think outside the box and strive to find solutions to your bonding and CLIP needs. Our affiliate Concord Specialty Insurance Company offers surplus lines fronting polices across 15 lines of business. For more information, please visit: www.lexingtonnational.com
