Commemorating the Legends of Stirling with Brand New Writing
Stirling District Tourism and Extremis Publishing Collaborate on an Anthology Celebrating the Culture and History of the City of Stirling.
Stirling, United Kingdom, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Based in the heart of Scotland, Stirling is an ancient city which has been at the very centre of the country's story since the bygone days of antiquity. But while its historical riches have attracted tourists, artists and scholars alike for centuries, what do we know about its many mysteries and secrets - the tales of the incredible people and places that have made this historic place so unique?
Extremis Publishing, an independent publishing company based in Stirling, has collaborated with Stirling District Tourism to produce "Stirling Legends," a brand new anthology of writing about the lesser-known historical and cultural aspects of the city. These tales relate some remarkable stories about the figures and sights around Stirling that will help visitors to see the area in a whole new light. Delving into the historical curiosities and folklore of the area, there are accounts of the astonishing characters who have helped to shape Stirling’s past and present, as well as new findings that archaeology and historical research are still offering up millennia later.
Julie Christie, one of the directors of Extremis Publishing, explains, "With contributions from some of the most exciting writers working in the Central Scotland area today, each of them offering a fresh take on Stirling’s intricate story, this anthology is the perfect way to learn about some true legends of the city... especially if you're planning to visit these marvellous sights for yourself!"
"Stirling Legends" contains writing by a diverse range of professionals which includes Dr Murray Cook, Stirling Archaeologist; Dr. David Mitchell, Chair of the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum Board of Trustees and Director of Cultural Assets at Historic Environment Scotland; Tracey MacIntosh, who runs a private consultancy advising on matters relating to culture and heritage; David Kinnaird, the mastermind behind Stirling Ghost Walks; and Dr Thomas Christie, a popular culture expert and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. The anthology has been edited by Zillah J. Jamieson, who is the chairperson of Stirling District Tourism.
"Stirling Legends" will be launched at a public event taking place at the Legends Coffee Shop at Abbey Craig, next to the National Wallace Monument, on Friday, 21st October 2022 at 5pm. Admission to the event is free, and members of the public will have the opportunity to meet some of the writers involved in the project. Books will be available for purchase, and can be personalised and autographed on request.
