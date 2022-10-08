Scott + Reid Presents My Possibilities Annual Golf Tournament
Join Plano-based nonprofit for the 14th Annual HIPster Golf Classic.
Plano, TX, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, Oct. 11, golf enthusiasts will gather at a new location, Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney to participate in the 14th Annual HIPster Golf Classic. To celebrate My Possibilities moving the golf tournament to McKinney, Mayor George C. Fuller officially proclaimed Oct. 11 as “My Possibilities HIPster Day.” This tournament raises awareness and funds for My Possibilities (MP), the first full-day, full-year continuing education and job placement program in North Texas, aimed to give adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) the chance at a higher education and an opportunity to let their untapped possibilities shine.
MP provides programs that focus on socialization, vocational training, and independent living skills to Hugely Important People (HIPsters). These skills equip HIPsters with the knowledge and confidence needed to achieve the life they desire. My Possibilities’ mission is to courageously and relentlessly pursue the full, untapped possibilities of these Hugely Important People, making every day count.
MP is proud to announce the return of Scott + Reid as the 14th Annual HIPster Golf Classic Presenting Sponsor. Every fall, the tournament raises funds for programming at MP. It is a scramble format and is held on the Hills course at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club. Registration opens at 7 a.m. followed by an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Foursomes and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://bit.ly/MP_HGC_22.
"We are excited to celebrate this year's tournament at Stonebridge Country Club,” said Michael Thomas, Executive Director of My Possibilities. “The HIPster Golf Classic is more than a golf tournament. Each year, this event serves as an opportunity to update a key group of our supporters about what My Possibilities is working on and where we are headed in the future."
“Scott + Reid is truly honored to continue our title sponsorship for the HIPster Golf Classic,” said Brad Reid, President of Scott + Reid. Scott + Reid and My Possibilities’ relationship goes back many years, and we love the opportunity to support their mission. The work that My Possibilities executes is unmatched. It is great to be associated with an organization that positively impacts the lives of so many. The benefit to the HIPsters is obvious, but the larger impact to their families and loved ones is so special. The ripple effect extends as the HIPsters go out in the community to serve and work and educate all of us.”
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
About Scott + Reid:
Scott + Reid is one of the largest privately-owned construction firms in Texas with a solid reputation for delivering outstanding service. Scott + Reid strives to preserve a personal connection during each project and is committed to keeping you informed of progress by submitting frequent status updates and financial disclosures.
Samantha Svatek
ssvatek@mptx.org
469-241-9100
