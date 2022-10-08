Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrating 15 Years of EPA SmartWay Partnership
Tucker Company Worldwide is proud to continue its partnership with EPA's SmartWay for 15 consecutive years.
Haddonfield, NJ, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Company Worldwide values safe, on-time freight delivery using carefully thought-out procedures, cutting-edge technologies, and award-winning service. Providing customers for the past 61 years with a team of freight and logistic experts to find the best fit carrier, mode, and shipping method cost-effectively, Tucker is continuing to pioneer a new level of transportation service.
In February of 2007, Tucker Company Worldwide was first named a SmartWay partner. Fast forward to 2022, and Tucker is proud to be an EPA SmartWay partner for the past 15 consecutive years. Tucker recognizes its essential role in reducing environmental footprint with the dynamic supply chain proliferating due to the ongoing movement of goods from manufacturers to consumers.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting has become an increasingly important topic within the shipping industry. ESG, by definition, is the disclosure of data explaining a company's impact and added value in three sectors: environmental, social, and corporate governance. Recent events, such as the coronavirus, highlight that we are not masters of the planet yet stewards of nature. Through these events, ESG has become of greater value, and with it, companies have the responsibility and resources to accomplish positive climate action and build a more sustainable, resilient future. With 15 years of partnership with SmartWay and the company's award-winning services, Tucker Company Worldwide can help companies reach their ESG goals.
Tucker Company Worldwide has partnered with EPA to measure, benchmark, and improve logistics operations. SmartWay has helped partners avoid emitting 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx, and 112,000 short tons of PM. Tucker continually works to improve environmental performance, reduce energy costs, and provide customers with a greener product.
The SmartWay program provides a suite of peer-reviewed freight assessment tools to account for carbon emissions and air pollution from freight. These tools help Tucker and nearly 4,000 other companies determine the best mode of transportation for products, working towards a greener future.
“As a leading name in North American freight, we realize the responsibility to commit to a more efficient and environmentally friendly supply chain,” said Mike Mellencamp, VP of Strategy and Projects, Tucker Company Worldwide. “We are proud to be a SmartWay partner for the past 15 years and look forward helping our clients meet their ESG goals through this partnership.”
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About SmartWay
EPA’s SmartWay program helps freight shippers, carriers, logistic companies, and other stakeholders advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. More information is available at epa.gov/smartyway.
