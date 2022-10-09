SYNG Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Its Canadian Patent for Non-Hormonal Therapy for Endometriosis

SYNG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYNG), a Kingston, Ontario based women’s health biotech, is pleased to announce that on October 04, 2022, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Canada Patent No. 2,903,608 titled, "Treatment of endometriosis, angiogenesis and/or endometrial lesion growth."