SYNG Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Its Canadian Patent for Non-Hormonal Therapy for Endometriosis
SYNG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYNG), a Kingston, Ontario based women’s health biotech, is pleased to announce that on October 04, 2022, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Canada Patent No. 2,903,608 titled, "Treatment of endometriosis, angiogenesis and/or endometrial lesion growth."
Kingston, Canada, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SYNG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYNG), a Kingston-based women’s health biotech, is pleased to announce that on October 04, 2022, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Canada Patent No. 2,903,608 titled "Treatment of endometriosis, angiogenesis and/or endometrial lesion growth."
A U.S. patent for this technology was previously granted, bringing the total patent portfolio for SYNG to three granted patents and two pending ones.
“I’m excited by the issuance of this patent which is timely aligned to our increased clinical trial efforts to bring relevant rapid non-invasive diagnostic to market by 2023,” said Vinay Singh, founder and CEO. Singh continued, “We’re looking forward to the strategic partnerships and support from mature biotech or pharma companies to bring this much-needed therapy for women to market sooner.”
About endometriosis: Endometriosis is one of the most common reproductive disorders and affects one in ten women between the ages of 15-49. Endometriosis is the abnormal growth outside the uterus of tissue similar to the uterine lining. It's characterized by debilitating menstrual pain, discomfort during intercourse, abnormal vaginal bleeding, chronic pelvic pain and infertility. 25-40% of infertility cases are believed to result from endometriosis. Endometriosis remains misdiagnosed, misunderstood and ineffectively treated.
About SYNG: SYNG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYNG Pharma) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic against endometriosis.
For more information, please contact:
Vinay Singh, Founder and CEO,
SYNG Pharmaceuticals
Vinay@syngpharma.com
(+1) 613-532-9426
www.syngpharma.com
