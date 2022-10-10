Blue Shark Vodka Expands Into Coronado, California
San Diego, CA, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka is pleased to announce that all four of their one-of-a-kind bottles are now available for purchase in Coronado, California.
The Wilmington, North Carolina-based award-winning vodka opened a warehouse facility in California in 2021 and launched into Coronado this fall thanks to United Beverage & Spirits. Now Carolina's favorite vodka is only available (in California) at all liquor stores serving the city of Coronado.
“At United Beverage & Spirits, we are thrilled to be part of this unique strategy and partner to introduce this premium product to California,” said Saad Shamoum of United Beverage & Spirits. “We have seen what Blue Shark Vodka has done across the Carolinas and knew this needed to be part of our offering in Southern California.”
For Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist, the expansion in Coronado, California is an even greater opportunity to support both the east and west coastlines and their respective marine life. Bloomquist, a former naval officer and U.S. Navy diver who admittedly wasn’t a big fan of sharks at first, is very passionate about using a portion of proceeds to protect critical species. The spirit has partnered with The Atlantic Shark Institute to fund research and shark tagging programs necessary for understanding migrations on the east coast.
“Once you spend some time with sharks in the ocean as a diver, especially the beautiful and docile blue shark, you cannot help but want to protect sharks and understand more about them,” said Bloomquist. “We know California is ready to enjoy a new and innovative vodka that also supports the coast. The heirloom variety sweet corn from North Carolina makes for the best vodka California has ever tasted.”
About Blue Shark Vodka
Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming along the Carolina coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being The World’s Smoothest Vodka®. Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Ashley Morris
770-377-8266
www.bluesharkvodka.com
