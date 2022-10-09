Experience Faster Time to Market with Kingston eMMC™ Embedded Non-Volatile Memory System at Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Kingston’s eMMC™ non-volatile embedded memory system in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Kingston eMMC™ embedded non-volatile memory system in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
Kingston eMMC™ is a non-volatile, embedded memory system featuring Flash memory and controller, simplifying application interface design and providing freedom to the host processor from low-level Flash memory management.
To learn more about Kingston's eMMC, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/kingston-emmc-non-volatile-memory-system.
To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
