MindFusion Announces Beta Release of UByDesign - A Digital Wardrobe Mobile App with AI Stylist
MindFusion announces public beta versions of UByDesign digital wardrobe app for iOS and Android.
Sofia, Bulgaria, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MindFusion, a leading provider of UI controls for a variety platforms, has announced the start of public beta testing for its UByDesign mobile app. The app represents a digital wardrobe, where users can catalogue the items that they wear daily: clothing, jewellery, shoes and accessories.
Users add items to their digital wardrobe by making photos of the item or choosing a picture of it from the phone gallery. Each item can have multiple images. Users can use the items both to track wear and to assemble outfits - manually or through using the AI stylist. In order to guarantee the safety of the user data, UByDesign supports backup of the whole digital wardrobe on the user's Google Drive or iCloud.
The main features of UByDesign are:
- AI-powered algorithm to automatically remove the background on item photos;
- AI-powered stylist who can suggest outfits of various type both from all the items in the wardrobe or per given item;
- The ability to log useful item details like price, season, style etc;
- Customizable categories and styles;
- Color pick-up: automatically or through custom color-picker control;
- Filter and order of items per variety of criteria: times worn, price, category, date etc.
- Price per wear statistics for each item;
- Unlimited number of outfits and items.
The beta version is freely available from Google Play and Apple App Store. You can find the links on the UByDesign official website.
Iva Panayotova
+359 888 951 737
https://ubydesign.net
