Candacraig Earns World-Renowned Butterfly Mark Certification
Butterfly Mark certification, powered by Positive Luxury, is earned by luxury businesses demonstrating they have incorporated measurable ESG practices into their everyday operations. This benefits the wellbeing of employees, local communities and the natural world – whilst innovating the organisations adaptation and transition towards a new climate economy.
London, United Kingdom, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury announced today that Candacraig is the first Scottish mansion to be awarded the Butterfly Mark certification. Dating back to the 17th century, the Candacraig showcases the ability to combine luxury, heritage and sustainability.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Candacraig achieved 51% in Environment, 71% Social and 56% Governance excelling in the following areas:
Social Responsibility Culture: Working with Positive Luxury, Candacraig has implemented a robust Employee Handbook focusing on the health, safety and wellbeing of their teams and wider community. As an avid local community supporter and member of the local tourism association, Candacraig’s leadership is evidenced further by championing local workforce employment, sponsoring the village football team as well as the historic annual Highland Games.
Waste & Circularity: The mansion has implemented circularity through efficient waste management, recycling and composting systems. Candacraig achieve Zero food waste through careful planning with suppliers and distributing any surplus food to the local community. They source water from the local well and return treated sanitary water back to the environment. Whilst internally they follow a strict Zero Plastic policy and promote plastic alternatives in their supply chain.
Carbon: 100% of energy at Candacraig is renewable, while heat and water heating is carried out by wood burning biomass technology significantly lowering the GHG release. Lowering their carbon footprint further, Candacraig keeps corporate travel to a minimum, working closely with industry partners to represent the mansion in corporate events. All employees live locally and only journey in when required to avoid unnecessary staff commuting.
Biodiversity Protection: situated in 18 acres inside the Cairngorms National Park, the mansion manages and protects these natural resources, contributing to biodiversity conservation in the area including Rewilding, carried out in partnership with The Big Picture initiatives. Candacraig avoids all toxic chemicals in farming and household management.
Sustainable Sourcing: with Positive Luxury guidance, Candacraig has implemented a Sustainable Sourcing and Procurement strategy focusing on reducing negative environmental impacts and ensuring fair operating practices in their supply chain. Supporting small local businesses, promoting diversity and inclusion across their value chain, demanding animal welfare and conducting product and service risk analysis form key parts of their sustainable procurement strategy. Limiting the use of plastics in transit packaging and carbon emission from produce delivery is achieved by building relationships and working with local suppliers . All aspects are engrained in the mansions operations.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“Candacraig are thrilled to have gained the ESG+ accreditation from Positive Luxury in recognition of our efforts to positively transform the way we do business through our sustainable and ethical practices. The accreditation process, although daunting - took us several months to complete since we are a micro business with a small team. With guidance from the team at Positive Luxury and the tool they have developed for this process being easy to use, we are delighted to have achieved our goal.
"This experience has educated us on additional best practices and provided ideas on how to be even more sustainable going forward.” -Lynne Lino, Owner, of Candacraig
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Candacraig will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
