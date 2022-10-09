Sports Media Debuts 3D Souvenir Cups That Increase Brand Recognition and Promote Customer Loyalty
Severance, CO, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sports Media Inc. is elated to announce the release of its latest branded collectible: the 3D Souvenir Cups.
Sports Media's Souvenir Cups are unique advertising mediums that offer 360° viewing with high-quality lenticular 3D imaging. The brand names, slogans, and cup designs printed in 3D graphics will entice customers to take the Souvenir Cups home as collector items—giving advertisers and sponsors long-lasting brand impressions.
The scannable QR codes embedded into the cup designs will enable businesses to direct customers to a landing website page, dial their business number, send SMS marketing messages, sign up for coupons and promos, download the brand store app, view the business location, and direct customers to social media pages. The call-to-action QR codes will empower businesses with experiential promotion tools to increase brand awareness and connect with consumers simultaneously.
The collectible Souvenir Cups come in various sizes and styles ranging from 22oz, 32oz, 40oz, and 50oz to meet business needs. The high-end plastic Souvenir Cups are reusable and dishwasher-safe, making them a convenient and cost-effective option for advertising at the point of sale.
Sports Media's sponsorship opportunities and cup distribution are available nationwide at stadiums, arenas, festivals, truck stops, zoos, and aquariums across the 50 states. Sports Media likewise offers a wide range of options for clients looking to license private-label cup designs, including licensure with NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NCAA, collegiate teams, NASCAR, and PGA.
Dan Kost, CEO of Sports Media Inc., said, "Whether you are a large business looking for a high-impact collectible or a start-up seeking an exciting way to create brand activation, develop brand recognition, and boost customer loyalty, the 3D Souvenir Cups will be able to deliver your next brand story."
For inquiries about business requests and pricing of the 3D Souvenir Cups, contact Dan Kost, CEO of Sports Media, at (970) 436-0580 or DanK@SportsMedia.Net
About Sports Media Inc.
Sports Media Inc. (SMI) is a media advertising & strategy consulting agency that provides digital advertising and marketing solutions for sports venues nationwide. SMI's empowering sport solutions span media buying, licensing branded products with professional leagues, sponsorships, planning and placing advertisement in stadiums, arenas, ballparks, and smart venues. SIM holds the best online auction platform linking media sellers and buyers together, providing media buyers or corporate sponsors with one place to locate, list, and secure prime ad space in stadiums and arenas.
For more information about Sports Media's products and services, visit Www.SportsMedia.Net
