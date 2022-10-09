Bringing Local Radio Into the Digital Age, New Radio App DestinFM Launches in Destin, Florida
Multimedia company SurfNoise LLC launches DestinFM, a 100% live and local radio station app serving Destin residents and the 3.6 million tourists that visit Destin each year.
Destin, FL, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the modern shift in listening from terrestrial (antenna-based) radio to personal playlists and music apps courtesy of smartphones, the DestinFM radio app presents a new medium to inform the community and entertain visitors.
“The format is Hot A/C (a blend of Top 40 and Adult Contemporary),” says Billy Surf Martin, CEO at DestinFM. “DestinFM appeals to every age range and is family friendly, happy, and up-tempo - just like Destin.”
Martin, an award winning Voice Actor and former Program Director/On Air Personality, brings decades of programming and on-air experience in major market radio, including iHeart (WRVQ, WTVR, Richmond, VA), Clear Channel (WQEN, WQEM Birmingham, AL), Citadel (WSSX, Charleston, SC), Emmis Broadcasting (WAVA Washington, DC), and many others.
“After traveling the US for 3 years, my family and I realized how special Destin is and we decided to relocate here. My wife, kids, and I got plugged in and fell in love with this community.
“I noticed when it comes to radio, Destin is not served at all. Every station is based out of Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, or Pensacola, while none originate and broadcast from this great city. Our goal, as Destin’s Only Radio Station, is to serve the community by being the voice of Destin. In a fun and inviting way, we’ll communicate local values and City of Destin initiatives to visitors- things like Leave No Trace, filling holes on the beach, flag warnings, and much more - all while entertaining people with great music.”
Martin says he hopes to bring all the fun things, that radio used to be, to life in Destin, such as contests, live broadcasts, Destin weather, and special events.
Features and benefits of DestinFM include:
Transparent ad pricing (a first of its kind), starting at $299/month
No out-of-market programming or shows, all content is live from Destin
Portability: tourists can take DestinFM back home with them, and listen while they plan their next trip
The best way to listen is to download the app, which is available in the Apple Store and Google Play. There you can make song requests, record and submit your own shout-outs, and set song alarms. The live stream is also available directly on their website, DestinFM.com.
Martin concludes, “Today, a new era in Destin radio begins.”
For media enquiries, contact:
Billy Surf Martin
hey@DestinFM.com
telephone: 850.822.0562
For advertising, visit:
DestinFM.com/advertise
“The format is Hot A/C (a blend of Top 40 and Adult Contemporary),” says Billy Surf Martin, CEO at DestinFM. “DestinFM appeals to every age range and is family friendly, happy, and up-tempo - just like Destin.”
Martin, an award winning Voice Actor and former Program Director/On Air Personality, brings decades of programming and on-air experience in major market radio, including iHeart (WRVQ, WTVR, Richmond, VA), Clear Channel (WQEN, WQEM Birmingham, AL), Citadel (WSSX, Charleston, SC), Emmis Broadcasting (WAVA Washington, DC), and many others.
“After traveling the US for 3 years, my family and I realized how special Destin is and we decided to relocate here. My wife, kids, and I got plugged in and fell in love with this community.
“I noticed when it comes to radio, Destin is not served at all. Every station is based out of Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, or Pensacola, while none originate and broadcast from this great city. Our goal, as Destin’s Only Radio Station, is to serve the community by being the voice of Destin. In a fun and inviting way, we’ll communicate local values and City of Destin initiatives to visitors- things like Leave No Trace, filling holes on the beach, flag warnings, and much more - all while entertaining people with great music.”
Martin says he hopes to bring all the fun things, that radio used to be, to life in Destin, such as contests, live broadcasts, Destin weather, and special events.
Features and benefits of DestinFM include:
Transparent ad pricing (a first of its kind), starting at $299/month
No out-of-market programming or shows, all content is live from Destin
Portability: tourists can take DestinFM back home with them, and listen while they plan their next trip
The best way to listen is to download the app, which is available in the Apple Store and Google Play. There you can make song requests, record and submit your own shout-outs, and set song alarms. The live stream is also available directly on their website, DestinFM.com.
Martin concludes, “Today, a new era in Destin radio begins.”
For media enquiries, contact:
Billy Surf Martin
hey@DestinFM.com
telephone: 850.822.0562
For advertising, visit:
DestinFM.com/advertise
Contact
DestinFMContact
Billy Surf Martin
850-822-0562
destinfm.com
Billy Surf Martin
850-822-0562
destinfm.com
Categories