MarketCurrents to Host Family Offices Investing in Hotels October 19
Family Offices Investing in Hotels in the endemic stage.
New York, NY, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On the 19th of October MarketCurrents will host Peachtree Group and Lennox Capital Partners to discuss the state of the hotel industry and the opportunity for investors. The panel is virtual.
As we enter the endemic stage and travel restrictions eased, people have been ardent to start traveling both for business and leisure purposes. Many private investors are assessing the best type of hotel and the best destination to invest in.
The panel will feature Greg Friedman, CEO of Peachtree Hotel Group and family office investor, Richard Squires of Lennox Capital Partners.
The panel is about an hour long and it focuses broadly on the points below.
- What are the current trends on hotel assets front from a performance and operating perspective?
- How is the current environment (higher inflation, higher interest rates, uncertainties in the economy) is impacting cap rates for lodging?
- How do hospitality assets compare to other asset classes today from an investment perspective?
- What makes hospitality more or less attractive?
For more details, please visit MarketCurrents Events www.marketcurrentsevents.com to register.
Sumehr Sondhi
917-960-8463
www.marketcurrents.co
