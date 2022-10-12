Loveforce International Declares Early Halloween Day
Loveforce International is declaring Early Halloween Day by releasing three Halloween-oriented Digital Music Singles and giving away a Halloween-oriented e-book.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has declared Friday, October 14 as Early Halloween Day. On that day, Loveforce International will release three new Halloween oriented Digital Music Singles. The company will also give away a book that is Halloween oriented in honor of the three Halloween oriented Digital Music Singles and to honor Early Halloween Day.
The New Digital Music Single by Bill Ray Charles is entitled “The Devil's Got A Restraining Order On You.” It is a cross between Soul and Badass Blues genres. The badass instrumentation dovetails nicely with the lyrical theme which is about a woman that is so bad, so evil, even the devil is afraid of her (forcing him to put a restraining order on her). It is a groove based song with unusual lyric content that is appropriate for Halloween but can also be appropriate all year long.
Teacherz new Digital Music Single, entitled, “Monster Mosh” is an old school indie-Alternative Rock song for Halloween. The instrumentation is very basic. It creates a live sound, even though it was recorded in a studio. The lyrical plot revolves around a teacher who is working in his classroom late at night when spooky things begin to happen. It’s more funny than scary and is meant to be fun to listen to.
inRchild’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “The Devil Is Driving” is a fast paced Soul song. Lyrically, it is Halloween appropriate because it is about the devil driving around looking for souls to keep. The lyrics are based on folklore and legends about the devil. The song sounds like it’s being sung by young teens which is something inRchild does to distinguish themselves from other recording artists.
The Halloween oriented book being given away on Friday, October 14th is the E-book version of Stories of the Supernatural 2 by Mark Wilkins. This giveaway includes both English & Spanish language versions of the book. The book is a sequel to Stories of The Supernatural. This collection of short stories centers on ghosts and monsters. Story titles include The Soul Collector, The Bungadun of Blood Valley, The Hell Banger, and The Ghost Train.
“We are declaring Early Halloween Day to give our customers the opportunity to get a jump on Halloween and get the Digital Music Singles and the E-book before Halloween, so that they will have to play and read during their Halloween celebrations,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, October 14th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
(661) 523-4954
