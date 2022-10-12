Tech Start-Up Develops Innovative Picking and Order Fulfillment Platform
Extended Reality Pick-to-Light solution from FroXx Industries allows users to quickly pick parts and fulfill orders through an immersive system.
Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of the most important economic lessons of the COVID pandemic was the importance and fragility of global supply chains.
In an effort to assist companies looking to ensure product availability is less affected by human and technological errors, FroXx Industries, a Liechtenstein-based start-up, has launched an immersive application for picking parts and fulfilling orders utilizing Extended Reality (XR) technology and smart glasses.
“FroXx’s XR PtL platform enables companies to reduce parts and sub-assembly picking errors," said Vasile Nedelcu, FroXx Industries' Chief Technologist. "By using XR, smart glasses and the FroXx solution, operators have both their hands free for assembly activities as instructions from their smart glasses guide them.
“The smart glasses create an immersive view of the workstation environment. Through the smart glasses, the operator can still see the real environment. XR PtL superimposes information like holograms, step-by-step instructions and pointers on a user's real-time view of their workstation. Using voice and gestures, the operator can request and control the information to be displayed, as well as its location and size in their field of vision.”
This solution allows parts to be picked quickly and precisely in dynamic working environments that often have ongoing variable picking situations. It can be applied in a wide range of industries, such as warehousing and manufacturing (e.g. automotive industry), as well as bundling products, components, or materials to make a single unit, commonly referred to as "kitting."
While innovative, the FroXx solution builds upon Pick-to-Light technology already used in various settings. “Lights and LEDs are increasingly used in Pick-to-Light solutions to indicate pick locations and guide operators,” Nedelcu said. “The downside of these systems is their lack of flexibility in reconfiguration because once cabled, the system requires a complete re-cabling to adapt to different working environments. FroXx XR PtL offers several key advantages.”
A primary advantage, he said, is that the FroXx system is hands-free, allowing operators to fully concentrate on their tasks.
Flexibility is also a key feature as the system can be easily deployed to other workstations, creating otherwise unattainable versatility.
Moreover, The FroXx XR PtL solution shows a reduction in the human error count, an increase in operational efficiency and a reduction in the complexity of workstations.
The system works by creating a wireless connection between production control systems and the smart glasses when an operator puts on their smart glasses at a workstation. The production control system then downloads the workstation's information based on its unique QR code read by the smart glasses. Smart glasses also use the QR code for spatial anchoring for locating parts during assembly.
“The smart glasses create an immersive view of the workstation environment,” Nedelcu said. “Through the smart glasses, the operator can still see the real environment. XR PtL superimposes information like holograms, step-by-step instructions and pointers on a user's real-time view of their workstation. Using voice and gestures, the operator can request and control the information to be displayed, as well as its location and size in their field of vision.”
Smart glasses receive information, such as an ID number, during the assembly process about the next object at the workstation. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags can uniquely identify the next object, which allows the production control system to send the correct information to the right workstation based on its progress in the assembly process.
As part of the FroXx XR PtL solution, the XR PtL application is also wirelessly connected to the backend system. Data for the smart glasses is stored and processed in the backend system, which is designed around the customer's needs.
Different types of smart glasses can be used with the solution. For example, Microsoft's HoloLens 2 has been successfully tested with the solution. Adaptations for Android-based smart glasses are in the advanced stages of development.
About FroXx Industries
FroXx-Industries GmbH, a technology start-up based in Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein, was founded in July 2020. Our vision is to unite people with advanced technology for a better world and workplace.
FroXx Industries' mission is to create innovative ICT solutions that provide a superior user experience for our customers, their workforces and clients. Our solutions use WebRTC and Extended Reality (XR) technologies aimed at telecommunications, IT infrastructure and services, manufacturing and warehousing sectors. Our solutions include Visual Assistance for ICT service and customer support desks and XR Pick-to-Light for assembly processes and order fulfillment.
