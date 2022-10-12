Author Philip Franklin Gives Black Scientists & Inventors Their Due Credit in His Book, "African American Inventor Package"
In a daring callout to the decades-old narrative of American history, Philip Franklin celebrates the work of African-American scientists and inventors.
Newyork, NY, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Communication expert Philip Franklin has released his book, "African American Inventor Package: The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation," to emphasize the discrepancies and prejudiced notions in American history. The complete and sometimes partial erasure of African-American contribution to science and innovation has set the community back many years—something that could have been avoided if the Black inventors had been acknowledged for their efforts in due time.
With this book, readers learn about the various scientific achievements and innovative exploits of African-Americans—marvelous feats that were hushed or written off as unimportant by white historians. Compared to their white counterparts, Black inventors and scientists have always been underrepresented in the country's innovative landscape, and Philip Franklin is determined to clear the air.
"African American Inventor Package: The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation" is a truth bomb for those who disregard African-Americans' contributions to America's progress. It helps the younger generation connect with their ancestors intimately and realize their achievements for what they are: progressive and monumental. Anyone who has ever felt Black Americans haven't done enough for their country should read the book to gain perspective on their contributions.
Philip's inventor package explores the winding road of American history and sings praises of the voices unheard and names unacknowledged. He keeps his narrative unapologetic, bold, yet simple so that anyone with a reading capability can understand the ideas mentioned and the knowledge shared in his book.
The African-American community has suffered the consequences of systemic oppression, institutionalized racism, and social inequality for generations and has yet to accept defeat and waste its talents. It provides the representation the young kids so desperately need in an era of racial tensions and social unrest.
The book has all the makings of an essential read in schools and colleges if given a fair chance. It is fresh, unique, and unabashedly honest in its review of American history.
"The African American Inventor Package: The Unsung Heroes of Science and Innovation" can be purchased from Amazon in digital and physical formats.
You can find more about the author and the book here: https://beneficialcontent.com/.
Contact
Beneficial Content, LLC
Philip Franklin
470-259-8120
