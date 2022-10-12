Setting Students on the Path of Success: the Dr. Brian Blick Scholarship
Elk City, OK, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The journey to becoming part of the medical industry is hard and long. Everyone is familiar with the arduous path of becoming a medical professional of any sort as you need to dedicate a lot of time to your academics and even more so financially. For the former, it is all a matter of dedicating time and effort which everyone can do, however as for the latter, not everyone is fortunate enough to have the finances to go through the path of becoming a medical professional. This saddens Dr. Brian Blick, which is why he has recently launched a scholarship program that will combat this problem.
The Dr. Brian Blick Scholarship for Medical Students of America is a scholarship program by the man himself that is primarily geared towards students looking to or already pursuing the path of medicine. The scholarship program is to be catered towards individuals with a passion to become a medical professional in the future but who don’t have the financial means to realistically pursue the career path. The scholarship is open to applicants who are currently in college and are enrolled in a course for medicine or are planning to enroll in one. Additionally, the students have to be enrolled in any school in the United States to be eligible for the scholarship. High school students are also invited to apply for the scholarship as long as they are about to graduate and plan on enrolling in a university with plans on pursuing medicine. Along with the regular requirements for the application, applicants will also be required to submit a 1,000-word essay that will address the question: “Becoming a medical doctor comes with a great deal of responsibility. How would you use your degree to help solve a problem in the world.” This essay will serve as the main basis as to how the winner of the scholarship will be selected as the lucky student will be awarded $1,000 that will go towards financing their college education by covering their education and tuition fees throughout their time in university.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to attend university. The most common reason why this happens is that not everyone can have a stable source of income to put them through their studies. The cost of education in present times is drastically different than it was in the past but so is its quality. Education continues to improve its quality throughout time which allows it to cater to a wider variety of professions and careers. The unfortunate circumstance of this is not everyone can afford this rise in cost which is why Dr. Blick has taken it upon himself to try and solve the problem. He hopes that this scholarship program will be able to fulfill its purpose of rewarding a deserving student to become a successful medical professional in the future.
Interested applicants for the scholarship can search and visit Dr. Blick’s scholarship website to learn more about the scholarship. The website will be containing everything you need to learn about the scholarship such as the requirements you need to accomplish aside from the essay.
Contact
Dr. Brian Blick
https://drbrianblickscholarship.com
