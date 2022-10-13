Clip Studio Paint Bundled with New Wacom Cintiq Pro 27, Providing an Inspiring Creative Tool for Professionals
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Illustration, comic, webtoon and animation app Clip Studio Paint comes bundled with the new Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 announced by Wacom on September 28. The bundle includes up to 6 months free*1 of the advanced grade Clip Studio Paint EX offering not only realistic brushes and tools for illustration and comic creation, but also team collaboration tools and multiple-page management.
The new Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 is Wacom’s most advanced pen display incorporating creative professionals’ needs in a feat of design, engineering and technology. In addition to pen precision and multi-touch gestures, a high refresh rate, and vivid and accurate color, the Cintiq Pro 27 offers improved features that is important to graphics tablet users including better ergonomics and customizability to provide a more immersive creative experience. The new Wacom Pro Pen 3 has also been redesigned with a tailor-made approach, offering customizable weight, grip thickness, pen buttons and center of balance so users can find a configuration that suits their style.
Clip Studio Paint is an illustration, comic, webtoon, and animation app offering a realistic drawing experience with a range of painting tools and drawing assistance features, used by more than 20 million artists*2 around the world. Through this bundle with Wacom, Celsys expects to further reach professional artists to improve their workflow using the features provided by Clip Studio Paint EX, including team collaboration tools and integration of 3D models as a drawing support.
See here for details on the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27: https://estore.wacom.com/en-US/wacom-cintiq-pro-27-interactive-pen-display-dth271k0a.html
https://www.wacom.com/en-us/products/wacom-cintiq-pro-27
*1 The bundled Clip Studio Paint EX can be used for 3 months for free, and users can get an additional 3 months free if they sign up for a monthly plan. Plans are available on a monthly basis so users only need to sign up for the time they need.
*2 Includes trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions
About CELSYS, Inc.
Celsys, with a mission of “Creating a more passionate world,” provides solutions for creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation production, the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution. Celsys supports people all over the world to better enjoy creating and all the experiences that come with it.
https://www.celsys.com/en/
The new Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 is Wacom’s most advanced pen display incorporating creative professionals’ needs in a feat of design, engineering and technology. In addition to pen precision and multi-touch gestures, a high refresh rate, and vivid and accurate color, the Cintiq Pro 27 offers improved features that is important to graphics tablet users including better ergonomics and customizability to provide a more immersive creative experience. The new Wacom Pro Pen 3 has also been redesigned with a tailor-made approach, offering customizable weight, grip thickness, pen buttons and center of balance so users can find a configuration that suits their style.
Clip Studio Paint is an illustration, comic, webtoon, and animation app offering a realistic drawing experience with a range of painting tools and drawing assistance features, used by more than 20 million artists*2 around the world. Through this bundle with Wacom, Celsys expects to further reach professional artists to improve their workflow using the features provided by Clip Studio Paint EX, including team collaboration tools and integration of 3D models as a drawing support.
See here for details on the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27: https://estore.wacom.com/en-US/wacom-cintiq-pro-27-interactive-pen-display-dth271k0a.html
https://www.wacom.com/en-us/products/wacom-cintiq-pro-27
*1 The bundled Clip Studio Paint EX can be used for 3 months for free, and users can get an additional 3 months free if they sign up for a monthly plan. Plans are available on a monthly basis so users only need to sign up for the time they need.
*2 Includes trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions
About CELSYS, Inc.
Celsys, with a mission of “Creating a more passionate world,” provides solutions for creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation production, the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution. Celsys supports people all over the world to better enjoy creating and all the experiences that come with it.
https://www.celsys.com/en/
Contact
Celsys, Inc.Contact
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Categories