Drootoo Named Red Hat Ready Business Partner; Will Look to Support Regional Smart City and Drive Transformation Initiatives
Drootoo shared that it has been named as a Red Hat Ready Business Partner to provide distributed cloud, enterprise transformation, smart city, technology support and Red Hat open source solutions in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Drootoo shared that it has been named as a Red Hat Ready Business Partner to provide distributed cloud, enterprise transformation, smart city, technology support and Red Hat open source solutions in Singapore. As part of Red Hat’s partner ecosystem, Drootoo has shown that they offer customers and solution builders greater confidence in its partner ecosystem when building their next-generation IT projects using Red Hat technologies.
Drootoo’s first offering, the Unified Cloud Platform, is supported by Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Drootoo’s Unified Cloud Platform enables organizations to improve business agility with a one stop option to provision and optimize IT resources on-demand from major cloud providers. In doing so, organizations can accelerate innovation by enabling IT teams to more effectively collaborate with business owners to meet KPIs, and realize the benefits of digital transformation.
Drootoo’s offering Drootoo’s Enterprise Transformation Platform focuses on the private sector and public sector oriented Smart City Platform. Red Hat’s enterprise-level customer support and Drootoo’s distributed cloud architectural implementations can satisfy the demands of customer workloads whether on the cloud, on premise or at the edge for all distributed future-ready systems.
As a Red Hat Ready Business Partner, Drootoo can help customers take advantage of the power of open source by offering reliable, scalable Red Hat technologies for enterprise-grade IT services, whether on premise or in the cloud.
Through this collaboration, Drootoo can also now explore a range of open source technology solutions that are the foundations for digital transformation and innovation. Drootoo had already supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Drootoo’s UCP (Unified Cloud Platform). As a Red Hat Ready Business Partner, Drootoo is now able to provide Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift as part of its suite of distributed solutions.
Supporting quotes:
“With urban planning and smart cities being a key priority for regional organizations, Red Hat and Drootoo hope to bring the best of hybrid cloud and cloud management solutions to the market to support the next phase of regional digital transformation in ASEAN. Open source technologies can be used to support innovation at scale and we look forward to continued collaboration with Drootoo.” – Nicu Sasaran, Senior Director, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat ASEAN and Korea
“This collaboration was a no-brainer as Drootoo’s Unified Cloud Platform has supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux for the last six years. As a Red Hat Ready Business Partner, Drootoo aims to provide more integrated solutions based on Red Hat technologies to better address the rise of distributed cloud implementations in this coming decade. Collaborating with Red Hat makes it easier to support the business KPIs of our global and regional customers who are going to be distributed more than ever before. We expect organizations in the maritime, aerospace and energy sector to experience immediate benefits to achieve their ESG compliance objectives.” – Abhishek Basu, CEO, Drootoo
Additional Resources
● Learn more about solution offerings of drootoo
● Learn more about the Red Hat
About Drootoo
Since 2013, Drootoo has been transforming businesses and making them high performing entities with its unified cloud platform, enterprise transformation platform, smart city platform and new normal programs.
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
Contact
DrootooContact
Ray Lim
+6584306640
https://drootoo.com
