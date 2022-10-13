Screening of "Apache Girl" at The Wild Bunch Film Festival on Friday, October 21 at 6:30 PM; Galaxy Theater, Houghton Rd., Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, AZ, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Apache Girl” is RicMel Production's 2nd film garnering 12 wins and 17 nominations worldwide on the film festival circuit. New York Tri-State International Film Festival gives "Apache Girl" a special recognition for Best Human Rights Film due to its story about indigenous Apache women enduring barbaric acts as their heritage and lives were stolen. Two brave Apache women Lozen and Dahteste rise above their People defending their tribes amid foreign atrocities.
"Apache Girl" is a tribute to the valiant, indigenous Apache women enduring acts of barbarity and whose heritage and lives were stolen. During the Apache War, beginning from1861 and lasting until about 1924, the Americans battled the Apache warriors stretching from Southern Arizona to New Mexico. Amid the atrocities of both military and civilian Americans against the native Indians, two brave Apache women rise above their People - Lozen and Dahteste. Dahteste accepts a daunting task from the Spiritual God to reach the high mountain and claim what belongs to their People. She is about twenty years younger than Lozen with a strong command of the English language. This skill enables her to serve as the interpreter in negotiations between the Apache tribes and the U.S. Government. Lozen defies the role of a traditional female Apache. Instead of tending to her family with domesticated duties, she trains with the male Apaches to fight. Due to her deep brotherly love for Victorio and loyalty to her People, she joins him in many battles to defend the Apaches. The title, "Shield to her People" becomes synonymous to her name.
"Apache Girl" is a tribute to the valiant, indigenous Apache women enduring acts of barbarity and whose heritage and lives were stolen. During the Apache War, beginning from1861 and lasting until about 1924, the Americans battled the Apache warriors stretching from Southern Arizona to New Mexico. Amid the atrocities of both military and civilian Americans against the native Indians, two brave Apache women rise above their People - Lozen and Dahteste. Dahteste accepts a daunting task from the Spiritual God to reach the high mountain and claim what belongs to their People. She is about twenty years younger than Lozen with a strong command of the English language. This skill enables her to serve as the interpreter in negotiations between the Apache tribes and the U.S. Government. Lozen defies the role of a traditional female Apache. Instead of tending to her family with domesticated duties, she trains with the male Apaches to fight. Due to her deep brotherly love for Victorio and loyalty to her People, she joins him in many battles to defend the Apaches. The title, "Shield to her People" becomes synonymous to her name.
Contact
RicMel Productions L.L.C.Contact
Richard A. Pines
520-784-3834
ricmelfilms.tv
Imelda Pines
accessmelpines@gmail.com
Richard A. Pines
520-784-3834
ricmelfilms.tv
Imelda Pines
accessmelpines@gmail.com
Categories