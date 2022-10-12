Sioux City Strangler Reveals New Single "Nobody Knows My Name"
Video for "Nobody Knows My Name" Accompanies Release. Modern reworking of "Sixteen Tons" by Tennessee Ernie Ford released as a bonus single. Sioux City Strangler: The Podcast is airing the final Season 1 episode on 10/25/2022.
Los Angeles, CA, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sioux City Strangler, a part of Past Due's growing roster of musical artists, has released their debut single “Nobody Knows My Name,” along with an accompanying video.
The single is paired with a modern reworking of “Sixteen Tons” made famous by Tennessee Ernie Ford and Johnny Cash. The country song is reimagined from a country classic to a rock-and-roll, synth-forward track.
Paired with a narrative podcast (Sioux City Strangler: The Podcast), whose final episode will be released on October 25, 2022. Sioux City Strangler spans multiple media platforms: social media, video, music, and podcasting. By combining the podcast's episodic narrative with the abstraction of rock lyrics, Sioux City Strangler tells a story about violence and entertainment in 2022 USA.
What does Sioux City Strangler Sound Like?
When asked, frontman Christopher Chase Godwin replied, "Like a Tom Waits cover of a Bruce Springsteen song, I feel its most present in 'Nobody Knows My Name,' a first-person account of the inner workings of a killer."
You can hear traces of The Stooges in Jeff Lynn's (ex Wires on Fire) guitar work on both tracks. Marc Ribot, a frequent Tom Waits collaborator, is an influence, according to Lynn.
Michael Wegener appears on percussion, either completely programmed or played live on top of a 1970s Lowery transistor organ rhythm.
You can find the podcast and singles on SiouxCityStrangler.com.
Press Contacts:
Katrina Mohn / Past Due Media
(424) 280-4598 / info@wearepastdue.com
Links
Website: www.siouxcitystrangler.com
Instagram: @siouxcitystrangler
Nobody Knows My Name Music Video:
www.siouxcitystrangler.com/video
Nobody Knows My Name on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/05apSppDYm3yMUveUyHUto?si=0QkXJh0GTCedEipR3Ixs1A
Sixteen Tons on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/5MNZGU1ScPNsNyiZKnMENe?si=6oTGPG-HQXW7nUr1QxVQWQ
Sioux City Strangler The Podcast:
https://open.spotify.com/show/668EKpQcJW6J1zLrbS3Zv5?si=60c11b637d254d29
