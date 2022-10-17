North Coast Rep Variety Nights Presents Tuesday Night Comics
Solana Beach, CA, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Rep Variety Nights presents Tuesday Night Comics. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc.
Rated R
Line-up includes:
Lisa Gilbert – Host
Mark Christopher Lawrence - Headliner Kashif Habib - Feature
Walter Ford - Opener
Foster and Hanson - Music Act
Tuesday Night Comics will occur on November 1, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
