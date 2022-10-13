Husson University’s College of Business Granted Reaffirmation of Accreditation by IACBE
Bangor, ME, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University’s College of Business was recently granted a reaffirmation of specialized business accreditation for several of its business-related degree programs by the Board of Commissioners of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).
To earn reaffirmation of accreditation, Husson University’s College of Business was required to demonstrate its business programs complied with IACBE’s Accreditation Principles by undergoing a rigorous self-evaluation and a comprehensive peer review. IACBE Accreditation Principles include a commitment to: integrity, responsibility and ethical behavior, quality assessment and advancement, strategic planning, business curricula and learning opportunities, business faculty characteristics, activities and processes; resources supporting business programs, external relationships and innovation in business education.
At the conclusion of this process, Husson University’s College of Business was found to have demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement, exhibited excellence in business education and advanced academic quality in its business programs and operations.
The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) was founded in 1997 and is nationally-recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The IACBE is the leader in mission driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation in business and business-related education for colleges, universities and other higher education institutions whose primary purpose is excellence in teaching and learning. The IACBE has hundreds of member institutions and campuses worldwide, and has accredited thousands of business and business-related programs in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Central America and South America. The IACBE’s World Headquarters are located at 11960 Quivira Road, Suite 300 in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information about the College of Business’ IACBE-accredited programs, please refer to the IACBE Member Status page available on the IACBE website: https://iacbe.org/accreditation/member-status-information/.
“Earning accreditation from the International Accreditation Council for Business Education signifies that Husson University’s College of Business has met or exceeded a series of rigorous business education standards,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at Husson University. “The high quality of our programs, combined with our dedication to putting students first, are some of the reasons why so many students choose to get their undergraduate business degrees in accounting, business administration, hospitality management and sport management from Husson.”
“At the graduate level, more students choose to get their MBA from Husson University than any other College of Business in our state,” continued Hansen. “With high quality undergraduate and graduate business-related degree programs, Husson University is the leading College of Business in Maine.”
