Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Thala Talisman," by Terence James
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Thala Talisman," by Terence James.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The Thala Talisman"
In the year 878AD, a longship bears down on the coast of Wales. Commanded by the renegade Viking, the Jarl Leif Olafsson, his ship, the Freyaspaar holds a crew of Norsemen and women seeking to settle away from the wars between the Danes and the Anglo-Saxons. Their destiny is ill-fated, the band of Norse settlers encounter first peace with the inhabitants of the island, the discovery of a long concealed talisman of evil; then war with their vengeful Danish overlords bent on the destruction of Olafsson and his people.
In the modern day, Erich Barton becomes involved in the hunt for a brutal murderer. In the examination of the crime scene, Barton, with his trusted colleagues, is faced with the discovery of a mysterious icon of evil guarding a priceless collection of ancient artefacts. They are not alone in seeking the answers to the thousand-year-old riddle. The spectre of evil has arisen once again, to thwart their efforts and to deny the world the treasure of knowledge the discovery holds within the dark confines of the hidden crypt. The race for possession of the find is on, who will succeed in claiming the vast riches beyond the bounds of material value?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback / Hardback (302 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.93 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944022 / 9781800944060
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BCVZ1FT9
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TTT
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Terence James is a retired lecturer in the social sciences and history. He is a graduate with an MSc in Psychology having spent his professional life working in the field of mental health before returning to writing and the academic world. A father and grandfather, Terence lives with his wife Patricia, at their home near Conwy in North Wales.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
