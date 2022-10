Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Ringles: A Super Six Adventure (Book 1)," by Evan Baldock

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The Ringles: A Super Six Adventure (Book 1)"Holly belongs to a group of children known as the Super Six. Each weekend they invent adventures inside a beautiful ring of trees on their grandad’s farm.When Holly is told by her grandad about an amazing world he travelled to when he was a boy, she decided she really had to travel there with the Super Six.They travel to a wonderful world, where they meet the Ringles, small furry creatures, who take them on incredible adventures.Jumping into a gateway on a pond’s surface, they move deep into the Ringles’ world, and Holly ends up on land owned by the Ringles’ sworn enemies, the Groobers.Things don’t go well, and Holly is in real danger. Stuck on the Groobers’ land and unable to find a way back.Can the other members of the Super Six help her?Will Holly ever be able to return home, or will she be forever trapped?This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (160 pages)Dimensions 15.24 x 0.94 x 22.86 cmISBN-13 9781800944107Kindle eBook ASIN B0BH3328FQAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/RINGLESPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002