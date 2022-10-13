Keva Health to Reveal New Study Results at CHEST Conference
Keva Health, Baystate Health and UMass Medical School selected for 2 oral presentations at premier CHEST conference on Oct. 16-19 in Nashville, Tennessee. Exciting data observed in a cohort study at Baystate Health pulmonology center showing patient engagement and prevention of hospitalizations.
Middlesex County, MA, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keva Health has announced they will be presenting new data regarding their remote respiratory care platform at the 2022 CHEST conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
Respiratory illnesses are a considerable burden to patients, healthcare, and society. Researchers believe that the annual cost of Asthma and COPD in the US alone is roughly $100 billion. It is well established that preventing and effectively managing exacerbations can reduce ER visits, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the overall burden on the healthcare system. Remote monitoring solutions have been proposed as a viable solution, where physician offices monitor and provide care in between visits to the doctor using data collection tools.
KevaHealth’s Remote Care platform helps the patient's care team intervene before their condition worsens. The solution, powered by the Keva365 platform, provides advanced alerts and escalations of patient data to clinical teams, moving care from a reactive to a proactive model.
During 9 months of a cohort study conducted, patients were able to use the Kevatalk app, record their spirometry, monitor their medication, and ensure they clearly understand their action plans. Over 484 alerts were received on the platform and reviewed by nurses. Of these, 7.6% (37 alerts) were escalated. Of those patients who were escalated to the doctor’s office, 3% had a medication change, 6% needed health maintenance education, and 3% were referred to another department and the rest noted in the EMR. These initial findings pave the way for remote care as an essential part of chronic care management for moderate to severe asthmatics, especially as it prevented worsening of the condition, thereby avoiding ER hospitalization.
According to Dr. Denzil Reid, MD, Pulmonologist at Baystate Health, “The patient engagement on the platform included over 1000 spirometry sessions and over 2500 patient interactions with the KevaTalk app. Patients were excited about this technology and the physicians were excited how the technology drove improvement in how the patients cared for themselves.”
Virtual care has evolved from being a nice-to-have to a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Karim Anis, MD, Pulmonology fellow at Baystate and Techspring, also highlighted this when he said that, “It is exciting to be able to offer our patients such an innovative platform that facilitates communication with their physicians and remote monitoring from the comfort of their homes. I look forward to the day such technologies are offered to a larger number of patients and seeing its impact on patient centered outcomes.” Giving patients access to Keva Health’s platform allows them to be more aware of their own health and even reduce anxiety if they are not able to visit the doctor's office, especially during a pandemic. As they heard from patients, physicians having access to their health information when they are at home allows for better decision-making and better outcomes. They are now planning an expansion of this program to other patients in their pulmonary clinics.
Jyotsna Mehta, CEO of Keva Health, said, “By combining our unique patient-focused solution with monitoring and alert technology, we are able to reduce the clinical and operational burden of managing moderate and high-risk patients, thus preventing unnecessary ER visits. The results are impressive and this is the starting point for revolutionizing the point of care to continuous care for chronic conditions with high economic burden. Our teams are planning custom-built programs for multiple respiratory illnesses, including COPD and Cystic Fibrosis. Baystate has been a phenomenal partner and, through this journey, we are eager to bring our program to major healthcare systems and partner with various stakeholders.”
About Baystate
Baystate Health is a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system serving over 800,000 people throughout western Massachusetts. Baystate Health has nearly 12,000 employees and serves a diverse population of patients at its teaching hospital, Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Children’s Hospital, its three community hospitals, several urban health centers, home care, and hospice services, a network of more than 80 medical practices. It serves as the regional campus of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. For more information on Baystate Health, visit baystatehealth.org.
About Keva Health
Keva Health’s platform is integrating innovative remote monitoring functionality with evidence- based self-monitoring programs for patients with chronic respiratory diseases to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Please contact us at info@kevahealth.com for more info. Visit us at www.kevahealth.com.
