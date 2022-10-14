Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Jew from Lodz," by Henry Nixon
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Jew from Lodz," by Henry Nixon.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "The Jew from Lodz"
1940; war rages across Europe, tragedy touches the lives of individuals all over the continent. From the horrors of Auschwitz to the perils of the Blitz, civilians are terrorised and intimidated as never before. But for many, it is only when peace is declared that the real fight for survival can begin.
In The Jew from Lodz we follow the fates of Diane, Aaron and Cliff plus a host of other characters as they attempt to right their wrongs, escape the past; find a future worth living.
Spanning three decades and several time zones this is an action-packed tale of revenge and retribution.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (296 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.88 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944183
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BHKVG7N6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/JFL
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
