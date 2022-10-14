Commercient, LLC Reaches Gold Tier as a Hubspot Solutions Partner
Commercient is excited to announce it reached Gold Tier as a HubSpot Solutions Partner.
Marietta, GA, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Commercient, LLC announced that it has reached the gold tier of HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.
The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It’s a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.
To achieve status as a Gold tier solutions partner, partners must achieve sold and managed MRR contributing to a single “points” goal. Commercient has over 68K of managed MMR.
Over the past year, Commercient, LLC has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. Commercient’s mission is to make deep integration easy for small, medium, and large companies so that they can innovate and grow. The pre-built integration enables HubSpot users by providing access to the data they need and the fully managed SaaS service allows businesses to focus on other business activities. Notable milestones and achievements include:
*32 HubSpot implementations this year.
*633 million Number of records SYNC’d in 2022.
*Now supporting SYNC with documents within HubSpot integrations.
Commercient has achieved gold tier status in only a few months, which is a testament to our amazing mutual customers and tried and tested solution. The proven integration methodology provides a streamlined and customer-centric experience that, in partnership with HubSpot, has built the foundation for future growth beyond the gold tier.
