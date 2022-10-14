Mobalon Inc. Presents New 10, $1 Million Sponsor Program Benefiting 100 New Black-Owned, Turn-Key Mobile Salon Businesses by May 2023

Mobalon Inc. is looking to partner with 10, $1 Million Sponsors to help fund the build-out of 100 turn-key Mobile Salon Bus businesses that will be issued among 100 Black Barbers, Stylists and industry professionals.